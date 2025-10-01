Shanghai Masters 2025: Novak Djokovic vs Marin Cilic preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and betting tips

Match Details
Fixture: (4) Novak Djokovic vs Marin Cilic
Date: October 3, 2025
Tournament: Rolex Shanghai Masters
Round: Second Round (Round of 64)
Venue: Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena, Shanghai, China
Category: Masters 1000
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $9,193,540
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Novak Djokovic vs Marin Cilic preview
24-time Major champion Novak Djokovic will face former US Open champion Marin Cilic in the second round of the Shanghai Masters 2025.
A mid-match retirement during his semifinal contest against Alexander Zverev brought Djokovic's Australian Open campaign to an end. After failing to win a match in his next two tournaments, he bounced back with a runner-up finish at the Miami Open.
Djokovic's clay swing commenced on a sour note, exiting the Monte-Carlo Masters and the Madrid Open without a win. He found a reason to celebrate once again at the Geneva Open, claiming his 100th career title in the Swiss city. A semifinal loss to Jannik Sinner at the French Open concluded his time on the red dirt.
Sinner proved to be the bane of Djokovic's existence yet again, beating him in the Wimbledon semifinals. The Serb competed directly at the US Open after that, going down to Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinals. He received a first-round bye at the Shanghai Masters as one of the seeded players.
Cilic commenced his campaign in Shanghai against qualifier Nikoloz Basilashvili. He captured the opening set courtesy of a break of serve in his favor. The second set went down to the wire, with the Croat coming out on top in the tie-break for a 6-3, 7-6 (5) victory.
Novak Djokovic vs Marin Cilic head-to-head
Djokovic leads their rivalry 19-2. He won their previous meeting at the Tel Aviv Open 2022 in straight sets.
Novak Djokovic vs Marin Cilic odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Novak Djokovic vs Marin Cilic prediction
Cilic snapped his six-match losing streak at the ATP level with his win over Basilashvili. His record for the season now stands at 6-10. A fourth-round finish at Wimbledon remains the highlight of his season as of now. However, has thrived on the Challenger circuit, winning a couple of titles from three finals.
Aside from the occasional dip in form, Djokovic has shown that he's still capable of going toe-to-toe with most of the tour. His last three losses have come against the tour's best two players, Sinner and Alcaraz. He has a 31-10 record this year, with a 17-6 record on hardcourts.
The two are familiar rivals, though they haven't crossed paths since their showdown in Tel Aviv three years ago. Aside from completely dominating their rivalry, Djokovic also has an impressive record at the Shanghai Masters. He has won four titles from his 13 appearances, and has lost prior to the quarterfinals just once. All signs point towards another win for him, his record against Cilic, at the venue as well as over the course of the season.
Pick: Novak Djokovic to win in straight sets.
Novak Djokovic vs Marin Cilic betting tips
Tip 1: Novak Djokovic to win.
Tip 2: The match will have at least 16 games.
