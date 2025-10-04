Shanghai Masters 2025: Taylor Fritz vs Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and betting tips

Match Details

Fixture: (5) Taylor Fritz vs (32) Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard

Date: October 5, 2025

Tournament: 2025 Shanghai Masters

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena, Shanghai, China

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $ 9,196,000

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Taylor Fritz vs Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard preview

Fritz in action (Getty)

Big servers will face off against each other in the third round at the 2025 Shanghai Masters as fifth-seeded Taylor Fritz will play 32nd-seeded Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard on October 5 (Sunday).

Fritz has won 50 of his 68 matches in 2025, with the American player having great success on the grass courts as he won titles in Stuttgart and Eastbourne, and had a semifinal run at Wimbledon. He struggled on the hard courts initially in the season, but got his rhythm back on the surface with a semifinal run at the Miami Open, where he lost against Jakub Mensik.

Post the season on natural surfaces, Fritz had a good run on the North American hard courts, as he reached the semifinal in Toronto and the quarterfinal in New York, losing to Ben Shelton and Novak Djokovic, respectively. Coming into Shanghai, the American player reached his first hard-court final of the season in Tokyo, where he lost 4-6, 4-6 against Carlos Alcaraz.

At Shanghai, Fritz began with a first-round bye, after which he began his campaign with a hard-fought 2-6, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (1) against Fabian Marozsan in the second round.

2025 has not been a great season for Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard, as the Frenchman's best result of the season came on the Challenger Tour, when he won the title in Bordeaux with a win over Nikoloz Basilashvilli in the final. On the hard courts, he had semifinal runs in Brisbane and Winston-Salem, losing against the likes of Reilly Opelka and Botic Van de Zandschulp, respectively.

Barring the two runs in Brisbane and Winston-Salem, Mpetshi Perricard has not been past the third round at any of the events he has played. At Shanghai, he began his campaign with a first-round bye, following which he won 6-3, 7-6 (4) against Luca Nardi in the second round.

Taylor Fritz vs Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard head-to-head

Fritz has a 1-0 head-to-head record against Mpetshi Perricard, winning the only match 6-7 (6), 6-7 (8), 6-4, 7-6 (6), 6-4 at this year's Wimbledon.

Taylor Fritz vs Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Taylor Fritz -325 TBD TBD Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard +240 TBD TBD

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Taylor Fritz vs Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard prediction

In their Wimbledon match, Fritz won 77 percent of his service points and 31 percent of his return points. He won 83 percent of his first serve points, and won 59 percent of the return points on his opponent's second serve.

Mpetshi Perricard won 69 percent of his service points and won 23 percent of his return points. The Frenchman won 79 percent of his first serve points, but was poor in return games, as he could not create a single break point opportunity.

In the battle of big servers, Fritz is the favorite to win as the American player has a more reliable second serve and a better return game compared to his French opponent.

Pick- Fritz to win in straight sets

Taylor Fritz vs Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard betting tips

Tip 1: Result- Fritz to win

Tip 2: One of the sets is to go to a tiebreaker

Tip 3: Match to have a minimum of 20 games

