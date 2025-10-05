Shanghai Masters today's prediction: Men's singles matches ft. Learner Tien vs Cameron Norrie, Denis Shapovalov vs Jiri Lehecka | October 6, 2025

The Shanghai Masters is hosting some of the world's best players this week. The first few days of the event have been entertaining so far.

Jannik Sinner started his campaign with a confident win against Daniel Altmaier in the second round. He defeated the German in straight sets, 6-3, 6-3.

Novak Djokovic also marked his return with a resilient win against Marin Cilic. He outfoxed the Croat in one hour and 54 minutes, 7-6(2), 6-4.

With third-round matches on the cards in the Shanghai Masters, let's look at the predictions and line-up for Monday:

1) Learner Tien vs Cameron Norrie

Tien is unseeded in the Shanghai Masters - Source: Getty

First up, Learner Tien will take on Cameron Norrie in the third round of the Shanghai Masters.

Tien has done enough to prove that he belongs on the main tour this year. After a quarterfinal appearance in Hangzhou, he secured a runner-up finish in Beijing last week. The American started his campaign with solid wins over Miomir Kecmanovic and Corentin Moutet in the first two rounds.

Norrie, on the other hand, has registered some motivating results this year. He was two wins away from winning the title in Geneva and also reached the quarterfinals at Wimbledon this year. The Brit started his campaign in the Shanghai Masters with a solid win against Arthur Cazaux, 6-3, 0-6, 7-6(5).

Two left-handers will battle it out for a place in the last 16 on Monday. Tien has been more consistent in the last few weeks and should be able to win this bout.

Predicted Winner: Learner Tien

2) Alexander Zverev vs Arthur Rinderknech

Zverev is the third seed in the Shanghai Masters - Source: Getty

Next up, Alexander Zverev will face Arthur Rinderknech in the third round of the Shanghai Masters.

Zverev lost his morale after losing the finals in Melbourne this year. He entered the Shanghai Masters after a third-round appearance in New York and a quarterfinal exit in Beijing. The German started his campaign with a routine win against Valentin Royer, 6-4, 6-4.

Meanwhile, Rinderknech has had a promising season so far. After a semifinal finish in Kitzbuhel, he reached the third round in Cincinnati and the last 16 in Beijing. The Frenchman started his campaign with impressive wins over Hamad Medjedovic and Alex Michelsen in the first two rounds.

Zverev has been far from consistent in the last few months. He has a great chance to prove his doubters wrong in the Shanghai Masters and should be able to stay alive against Rinderknech.

Predicted Winner: Alexander Zverev

3) Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Jesper De Jong

Aliassime is the 12th seed in the Shanghai Masters - Source: Getty

Next up, Felix Auger-Aliassime will face Jesper De Jong in the third round of the Shanghai Masters.

Aliassime registered his career-best result at a Major by reaching the semifinals of the US Open last month. He's also claimed the honours in Adelaide and Montpellier this year. The Canadian outfoxed Alejandro Tabilo 6-3, 6-3 to begin his campaign in the Shanghai Masters.

Meanwhile, Jesper De Jong has had a quiet season so far. Apart from a runner-up finish in Bastad, he hasn't achieved a notable result this year. The Dutchman has been resilient this week, cruising past Zhou Yi and Jakub Mensik in the first two rounds.

Aliassime looks to mean business in the Shanghai Masters. He is most likely to solve the riddle against De Jong and enter the last 16 on Monday.

Predicted Winner: Felix Auger-Aliassime

4) Denis Shapovalov vs Jiri Lehecka

Shapovalov is the 23rd seed in the Shanghai Masters - Source: Getty

Lastly, Denis Shapovalov will take on Jiri Lehecka in the third round of the Shanghai Masters.

Shapovalov deserves credit for raising his level this year. He entered Shanghai after a title-winning run in Los Cabos and a third-round appearance in New York. The Canadian started his campaign by breezing past Christopher O'Connell, 6-3, 6-2.

Meanwhile, Jiri Lehecka is knocking on the door to achieve a notable result this year. After a fourth-round exit in Cincinnati, he reached the quarterfinals in New York last month. The Czech started his campaign in the Shanghai Masters with a confident win against Quentin Halys, 6-4, 7-5.

Lehecka has constantly improved his game in the last two years. He'll be up against a versatile opponent in the third round, but should be able to outsmart his opponent and continue his run in Shanghai.

Predicted Winner: Jiri Lehecka

