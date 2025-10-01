Shanghai Masters today's prediction: Men's singles matches ft. Reilly Opelka vs Benjamin Bonzi, Marcos Giron vs Alejandro Tabilo | October 2, 2025

The Shanghai Masters is hosting some of the world's best players this week. The iconic event is a part of the Asian hardcourt swing on tour.

Jannik Sinner is the top seed and the defending champion this year. The Italian defeated Novak Djokovic to claim the honours last year, 7-5, 6-3.

Americans Ben Shelton and Taylor Fritz are also expected to participate in the Shanghai Masters. Shelton will make his first appearance after a disappointing fourth-round exit in New York.

Without further ado, let's look at the lineup and predictions for Day Two:

1) Reilly Opelka vs Benjamin Bonzi

Opelka is unseeded at the Shanghai Masters this year - Source: Getty

First up, Reilly Opelka will take on Benjamin Bonzi in the first round of the Shanghai Masters.

Opelka has played a full season so far. After a second-round exit in Wimbledon, he reached the third round in Toronto and Cincinnati. The American then clinched the Laver Cup with Team World on tour.

Meanwhile, Benjamin Bonzi has chipped in with decent results so far. He will enter Shanghai after a fourth-round exit in Cincinnati and a third-round appearance in New York. The Frenchman also participated in the China Open, but lost to Fabian Marozsan in the first round.

Bonzi has been slightly better than his opposite number in the last few months. He should be able to absorb the early pressure and provide the killer blow in this bout.

Predicted Winner: Benjamin Bonzi

2) Marcos Giron vs Alejandro Tabilo

Tabilo at the 2025 Shanghai Rolex Masters - Day 2 - Source: Getty

Next up, Marcos Giron will face Alejandro Tabilo in the first round of the Shanghai Masters.

Giron has had a tough season so far. After early exits in Cincinnati and New York, he reached the quarterfinals in Chengdu last month. Despite a spirited performance against Alejandro Tabilo, the Chilean defeated him in the last four.

Meanwhile, Alejandro Tabilo has had a season filled with ups and downs. After early exits in Winston-Salem and New York, he clinched the title in Chengdu this year. The Chilean will enter Shanghai after a first-round exit in Tokyo.

Both players have been inconsistent throughout the season. Considering their sharpness and clinical nature in the past few weeks, Tabilo should be able to solve this round.

Predicted Winner: Alejandro Tabilo

3) Arthur Rinderknech vs Hamad Medjedovic

Rinderknech is unseeded at the Shanghai Masters this year - Source: Getty

Next up, Arthur Rinderknech will take on Hamad Medjedovic in the first round of the Shanghai Masters.

Rinderknech has had a good season so far. After a fourth-round appearance in New York, he entered the main draw in Beijing via the qualifier. The Frenchman started his campaign with a win but was eliminated by Alex De Minaur in the second round.

Hamad Medjedovic, meanwhile, is one of the rising stars on tour. After a third-round exit in Cincinnati, he reached the quarterfinals in Winston-Salem and the first round in New York. The Serb was eliminated by Daniel Altmaier in the first round of the US Open.

Medjedovic's power will lock horns with Rinderknech's finesse in the first round. If the Serb begins well, he should be able to outwork his opposite number and get the win.

Predicted Winner: Hamad Medjedovic

4) Mackenzie McDonald vs Quentin Halys

McDonald is unseeded at the Shanghai Masters this year- Source: Getty

Lastly, Mackenzie McDonald will face Quentin Halys in the first round of the Shanghai Masters.

McDonald has had a quiet season so far. After a first-round exit in New York, he reached the last 16 in Chengdu and the semifinals in Jingshan. Despite a spirited performance against Alex Bolt, the American defeated him in the Jingshan Challenger.

Meanwhile, Quentin Halys has had an ordinary season so far. He will enter Shanghai after early exits in New York, Chengdu, and Beijing. The Frenchman was eliminated by Arthur Cazaux in the second qualification round of the China Open.

McDonald kept himself busy by competing in Jingshan last week. The American should be able to use the momentum and begin in Shanghai with a win.

Predicted Winner: Mackenzie McDonald

