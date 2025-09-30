Shanghai Masters today's prediction: Men's singles matches ft. Sebastian Korda vs Zizou Bergs, Matteo Berrettini vs Adrian Mannarino | October 1, 2025

The Shanghai Masters is back with another exciting edition on the men's tour. The hardcourt event has announced $9,193,540 in prize money this year.

Ad

Carlos Alcaraz has withdrawn from the event after a flawless run in Tokyo. The Spaniard has highlighted the need to rest after a hectic past few weeks on tour.

Jannik Sinner will replace him as the top seed in the Shanghai Masters. The Italian is also the defending champion this year, having dominated the competition in 2024.

Novak Djokovic and Ben Shelton are also expected to return this week. They were last seen in action at the US Open in New York.

Ad

Trending

With all to play for in the Chinese capital, let's look at the line-up and predictions for Day One of the Shanghai Masters:

1) Sebastian Korda vs Zizou Bergs

Korda is unseeded in the Shanghai Masters - Source: Getty

Sebastian Korda will take on Zizou Bergs in the first round.

Ad

Korda has had a modest season so far. After a first-round exit in New York, he reached the last 16 in Hangzhou and the quarterfinals in Tokyo. Despite a spirited performance against Taylor Fritz, the American defeated him at the Japan Open this year.

Meanwhile, Zizou Bergs has had a frustrating season so far. After a third-round appearance in New York, he's chalked up early exits in Chengdu and Tokyo. The Belgian was eliminated by Carlos Alcaraz in the second round of the Japan Open last week.

Ad

Both players have reached a final this year, but failed to win a title on tour. Considering their recent form and sharpness in the last few months, Korda will be a favorite to win this round.

Predicted Winner: Sebastian Korda

2) Matteo Berrettini vs Adrian Mannarino

Berrettini will be in action at the Shanghai Masters this year - Source: Getty

Next up, Matteo Berrettini will take on Adrian Mannarino in the first round of the Shanghai Masters.

Ad

Berrettini has had an average season so far, considering his high standards. After a quarterfinal exit in Miami, he's chalked up early exits in Wimbledon, Hangzhou, and Tokyo. The Italian was eliminated by Casper Ruud in the second round of the Japan Open last week.

Meanwhile, Adrian Mannarino has impressed onlookers in the past few weeks. After a runner-up finish in Newport (Challenger), he reached the last 16 in Cincinnati, New York, and Beijing. Despite a resilient performance against Lorenzo Musetti, the Italian defeated him in the second round of the China Open.

Ad

Berrettini will be up against a tricky customer on the men's tour. If he strategizes well against the Frenchman, he should be able to power through to the second round.

Predicted Winner: Matteo Berrettini

3) Jaume Munar vs Marton Fucsovics

Next up, Jaume Munar will take on Martin Fucsovics in the first round of the Shanghai Masters.

Munar has had a good season so far. After a quarterfinal exit in Winston-Salem, he reached the last 16 in New York and the first round in Tokyo. The Spaniard took on Matteo Berrettini and lost to the Italian in the Japan Open.

Ad

Meanwhile, Marton Fucsovics has been moving in the right direction on tour. After a quarterfinal exit in Stuttgart, he clinched the title in Winston-Salem and reached the last 16 in Tokyo. Despite a spirited performance against Brandon Nakashima, the American outfoxed him at the Japan Open this year.

Munar has looked determined to make a significant impact on tour. The Spaniard will be up against an inform player in the first round, but should be able to dig deep and grind out a win.

Ad

Predicted Winner: Jaume Munar

4) Luca Nardi vs Sebastian Ofner

Nardi is unseeded at the Shanghai Masters- Source: Getty

Lastly, Luca Nardi will take on Sebastian Ofner in the first round of the Shanghai Masters.

Ad

Nardi is an exciting player on the men's tour. After a quarterfinal finish in Estoril, he reached the last 16 in Cincinnati and the first round in New York. The Italian was eliminated by Tomas Machac in straight sets at the US Open this year.

Meanwhile, Sebastian Ofner has had a decent season so far. After a semifinal exit in Geneva, he reached the third round in Wimbledon and the first round in New York. Despite a spirited performance against Casper Ruud, the Norwegian defeated him at the US Open.

Ad

Ofner is on a seven-match losing streak on tour. He'll be up against a talented opponent and is most likely to come up short in the first round.

Predicted Winner: Luca Nardi

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aman Mohamed Aman is a journalist at Sportskeeda whose write-ups range from news to listicles. While tennis is his forte, he is passionate about cricket and football as well. Aman's articles recently crossed 1 million views on Sportskeeda. He has strong sports writing and journalism skills and is adept at writing, researching, and communicating with the editorial team. Alongside, he's an entrepreneur. Know More