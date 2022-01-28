“She’s got game, charisma, she’s got everything" - John McEnroe on Emma Raducanu

In a recent interview with SportsMail, John McEnroe expressed support for Emma Raducanu and said he was "pulling for her." However, the American felt that despite having great ability, it's not going to be easy for the teenager to succeed on the WTA tour.

World No. 18 Emma Raducanu crashed out of the 2022 Australian Open last week, losing to Danka Kovinic in three sets in the second round of the Major. Even though she had a 76% first-serve win percentage, the Brit had a poor break-point conversion, winning just six out of the 15 she earned during the match.

CNN International @cnni Emma Raducanu suffered a surprise defeat in the second round of the Australian Open, losing 4-6 6-4 3-6 to world No. 98 Danka Kovinic cnn.it/3AiMONi Emma Raducanu suffered a surprise defeat in the second round of the Australian Open, losing 4-6 6-4 3-6 to world No. 98 Danka Kovinic cnn.it/3AiMONi

In the interview, McEnroe said that expectations of the British teenager have "been ramped up" ever since her Wimbledon and US Open campaigns last year.

“Expectations have now been ramped up in an unbelievable way. It was overwhelming for her at Wimbledon and then she had this magical run (at the US Open)," said McEnroe.

The 19-year-old at the 2021 US Open

McEnroe believes that although the teenager has "got everything," she needs to figure things out for herself. He also stressed that it would be "outstanding" if the Brit managed to achieve success over the next decade.

“It would be unbelievable if she’s around for the next 10 years doing well, that would be outstanding. She seems like a sweet girl, she’s got game, charisma, she’s got everything. I’m pulling for her, it’s not going to be easy, I’m sure she’s trying to figure it all out right now," added the seven-time Grand Slam champion.

John McEnroe can't understand why Emma Raducanu changed coaches after US Open triumph

The British teenager at the 2022 Australian Open

Despite heaping praise on Raducanu, McEnroe revealed one thing that surprised him about the Brit. The former World No. 1 is still unable to figure out why Raducanu changed her coach despite winning the 2021 US Open.

“I don’t know why she then decided to change coaches, you would think if a coach took her to the US Open Championship that you wouldn’t say that I need a new coach," opined McEnroe.

MailOnline Sport @MailSport



trib.al/ep0z2Vu John McEnroe aims ANOTHER jab at Emma Raducanu, questioning why she sacked her coach after shock US Open triumph John McEnroe aims ANOTHER jab at Emma Raducanu, questioning why she sacked her coach after shock US Open triumphtrib.al/ep0z2Vu

Raducanu parted ways with coach Andrew Richardson just two weeks after her Grand Slam triumph. He was replaced by Torben Beltz, former coach of Angelique Kerber, in November 2021.

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews Emma Raducanu has split from coach Andrew Richardson following her US Open triumph and is seeking an experienced mentor to help guide her through her next steps on tour. Emma Raducanu has split from coach Andrew Richardson following her US Open triumph and is seeking an experienced mentor to help guide her through her next steps on tour.

Having a disappointing 3-5 win-loss record since the US Open, Emma Raducanu will be hoping to turn things around in 2022.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala