"She seems very motivated still and I anticipate her coming back and making a real run at Wimbledon or US Open" - John McEnroe on Serena Williams

In an interview with Eurosport, John McEnroe discussed Serena Williams' potential comeback. The American believes Williams is still motivated by the prospect of winning a 24th Grand Slam title and equaling Margaret Court's all-time record.

Serena Williams defeated elder sister Venus Williams in the Australian Open final in 2017 to collect her 23rd Grand Slam singles title. In doing so, she broke the Open Era record of 22 Majors previously held by Steffi Graf.

But the younger of the Williams sisters has failed to add to her tally in the five years since. Despite making four Grand Slam finals during that period, she remains one shy of Court's all-time record of 24 Majors.

McEnroe, a 17-time Grand Slam champion (seven singles, nine doubles, one mixed), expects Serena to make a run for the title at Wimbledon or US Open this year.

“Serena looks as though she is still training and trying to get herself ready and absolutely wants to try and break the record,” he said. "She seems very motivated still and I anticipate her coming back and making a real run at Wimbledon or trying to do one more US Open."

McEnroe hailed the former World No. 1 as one of the greatest athletes to have ever played the sport and expressed his desire to see her play again.

"She is one of the greatest athletes, male or female, that has played the sport, so of course we would like to see her play again," he said.

The 62-year-old reckons Serena will have her work cut out when she does return to action since she has lost her aura of invincibility.

"But she is also 40 and doesn’t have the fear factor that she once had amongst the younger players, so that makes it more difficult," McEnroe explained.

"Serena has the slight advantage over Roger that the length of the matches are shorter in the women’s game" - John McEnroe

Wimbledon Championships 2012 Winners Ball featuring Roger Federer and Serena Williams

Serena Williams opted out of this year's Australian Open, saying she wasn't yet ready to physically compete at the "highest level." The American has been sidelined since last year's Wimbledon due to a leg injury.

John McEnroe, on his part, feels Serena will find it easier than someone like Roger Federer to return to playing at a high level, as women's matches are shorter and less physical than the men's game.

“She has the slight advantage over Roger that the length of the matches are shorter in the women’s game," he said.

McEnroe explained that the best-of-five-sets format in the men's game not only takes a toll on a player's body during a match, but also impacts the recovery period after it. Hence, he feels Federer, who like Serena has not featured since 2021 Wimbledon, will find it a tad bit tougher to play at a high level at Grand Slams.

“There is an opportunity to recover whereas it’s more difficult if you get stuck in a couple of five-setters at the Grand Slams. Those are the tournaments the players care most about," McEnroe said.

