Significance of Daniil Medvedev’s win Over Shapovalov in Japan Open Semi Final

Amarjeet Nayak
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
24   //    06 Oct 2018, 14:45 IST

Rakuten Open - Day 5
Rakuten Open - Day 5

The twenty-two-year-old Daniil Medvedev is most certainly having his breakout year in 2018. In the three tournaments that he played before the Japan Open, he had defeated top quality players that include fellow next-gen stars Tsitsipas and Alex de Minaur and two top American players in Steve Johnson and Ryan Harrison. He came very close to defeating Dominique Thiem in St. Petersburg Open quarter final which he lost in a third set tie-breaker.

But it is in the Japan Open that he seems to have finally moved to the next level. Whether he faces Nishikori or Gasquet in the Final, he is certainly going to be a strong contender to lift the title. In this tournament itself, he has defeated Milos Raonic, Diego Schwartzman, Martin Klizan and now, Denis Shapovalov – and all of them in straight sets!

This win over Shapovalov is particularly important as this will now firmly bring him into the conversation of the future superstars of the ATP tour. Whether it his unassuming and steady approach to tennis unlike his flashier fellow next-gen stars or his quiet and subdued nature on and off the court, the unfortunate fact is that he has not got the kind of media coverage and attention that his contemporaries have got.

Alexander Zverev seems to have elevated himself to the top of the pile of next-gen stars with wins in Masters 1000 level, and consistent performances in the last two years. Nick Kyrgios, despite his moody demeanour and theatrics, is still considered by many as possibly the most talented of the lot.

Tsitsipas, through his Bjorn Borg-like looks, his serve and volley style and Federer-esque backhand, has become a darling of the media and tennis fans. Hyeon Chung’s unexpected run into the Australian Open semi-final that included the prized scalp of Novak Djokovic has brought him to limelight. Shapovalov’s flashy style and comparison with Nadal has garnered enough eyeballs.

Rakuten Open - Day 6
Rakuten Open - Day 6

But somewhere in all this focus on possible future superstars, Daniil Medvedev seems to have missed out from the discussion. Hopefully, this win over Shapovalov will ensure that there is some focus on this Russian talent – there is a lot to like about the rare breed of unassuming players like Medvedev.

2018 Japan Open Tennis Championships
Amarjeet Nayak
CONTRIBUTOR
For Amarjeet Nayak, sports is a part of life. From Federer, the "GoAT" to Sachin, the "God", he has lived the agony and ecstasy of his favourite sports persons along with them, but with the passage of time he has learnt to love sports a wee bit more than the sports persons. He understands that his favourite sports persons just play a small, but significant part in the glorious history of various sports, but no sports person is above sports. Though tennis takes up much of the time that he dedicates to sports, he keenly follows India's national pastime Cricket as well as football, badminton, hockey, and athletics, to name a few. As a sports analyst, he would like to be a part of the constant conversation about sports and sports persons. Through his sportskeeda columns, he would like to share his thoughts on various sports and sports persons, with his fellow sports lovers.
