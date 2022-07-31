Silicon Valley Classic 2022: Amanda Anisimova vs Ashlyn Krueger preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Amanda Anisimova vs (WC) Ashlyn Krueger

Date: August 1, 2022.

Tournament: Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic 2022.

Round: First round (Round of 32).

Venue: San Jose, United States.

Category: WTA 500.

Surface: Hard.

Prize money: $757,900.

Amanda Anisimova vs Ashlyn Krueger preview

Anisimova has won 29 matches so far this season

Amanda Anisimova will take on compatriot Ashlyn Krueger in the opening round of the Silicon Valley Classic on Monday.

Anisimova has won 29 out of 40 matches this season, producing a number of fine performances along the way. She reached the last 16 of the Madrid Open and the Italian Open while also making the semifinals of the Charleston Open. The American's most recent participation was at Wimbledon, where she beat Yuan Yue 6-3, 6-4 in the first round and followed it up by defeating compatriot Lauren Davis 2-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Anisimova then triumphed 6-7(4), 6-2, 6-1 over Coco Gauff and defeated Harmony Tan 6-2, 6-3 to seal her place in the quarterfinals. She was eventually beaten 6-2, 6-4 by Simona Halep.

Krueger has mostly competed on the ITF circuit this season, but managed to qualify for the main draw at the Indian Wells Open where she lost 6-3, 6-2 against Yulia Putintseva.

The young American competed at the Miami Open as a wildcard and was beaten in the first round by Wang Qiang.

Amanda Anisimova vs Ashlyn Krueger head-to-head

The head-to-head between the two players stands at 0-0 for now. Whoever wins the match will face either eighth seed Karolina Pliskova or Britain's Katie Boulter in the last 16 of the Silicon Valley Classic.

Amanda Anisimova vs Ashlyn Krueger odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Amanda Anisimova -750 -5.5 (-138) Over 18.5 (-125) Ashlyn Krueger +475 +5.5 (+100) Under 18.5 (-110)

Amanda Anisimova vs Ashlyn Krueger prediction

Anisimova will enter the match as the overwhelming favorite given her stellar performances over the past few months.

The 20-year-old will look to be aggressive right from the start and use her power-packed game to put pressure on Krueger. Apart from being a formidable ball striker, Anisimova is also strong on the return of serve.

Krueger has been earmarked as a future star. The teenager possesses a decent server and will have to use it effectively against the superior hitting ability of Anisimova. Her best chance lies in frustrating Anisimova and drawing out errors.

But Anisimova looks in good touch and barring a meltdown, she should be able to win comprehensively and reach the last 16 in San Jose.

Pick: Anisimova to win in straight sets.

