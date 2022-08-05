Silicon Valley Classic 2022: Amanda Anisimova vs Shelby Rogers preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Amanda Anisimova vs Shelby Rogers.

Date: August 5, 2022.

Tournament: Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic 2022.

Round: Quarterfinals.

Venue: San Jose, United States.

Category: WTA 500.

Surface: Hard.

Match timing: Not before 7 pm local time, 2 am GMT, 10 pm ET, 7.30 am IST.

Prize money: $757,900.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Amanda Anisimova vs Shelby Rogers preview

Amanda Anisimova and Shelby Rogers will square off in an all-American quarterfinal at the Silicon Valley Classic in San Jose, USA, on Friday.

2019 French Open semifinalist Anisimova is enjoying a resurgent campaign after struggling for consistency over the past couple of years. She started the season by triumphing at the Melbourne Summer Set 2 and backed it up with a run to the fourth round of the Australian Open.

The 20-year-old had an impressive clay swing as well, reaching the semifinals at Charleston and the quarterfinals at Madrid and Rome. She also made it into the Round of 16 at Roland Garros.

Anisimova has continued that momentum beyond that as well. She made the last eight in her next two tournaments at Bad Homburg and Wimbledon and has repeated the feat at the Silicon Valley Classic this week.

Amanda Anisimova defeats Karolina Plsikova and advances into San Jose QFs. With this win, Anisimova overtakes Ostapenko in the Race, moving to #14.

Pliskova loses her 12 match of the year (10-12) and remains outside the top 65 in the Race.



Pliskova loses her 12 match of the year (10-12) and remains outside the top 65 in the Race. Amanda Anisimova defeats Karolina Plsikova and advances into San Jose QFs. With this win, Anisimova overtakes Ostapenko in the Race, moving to #14. Pliskova loses her 12 match of the year (10-12) and remains outside the top 65 in the Race. https://t.co/zD9rai5Wl0

The World No. 22 started her San Jose campaign with a straight-sets win over wildcard Ashlyn Krueger. In the second round, she showed remarkable determination and resilience to come back from a set down to knock out eighth seed Karolina Pliskova.

Shelby Rogers in action at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic

World No. 45 Shelby Rogers hasn't been as consistent as Anisimova this season but has had some spectacular wins nonetheless.

The two-time Grand Slam quarterfinalist made the last eight in her first tournament of the season in Adelaide. It took her five more months to reach another quarterfinal. It came at the Libema Open on grass, where she toppled Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina on her way to the semifinals.

Rogers once again went quiet before regaining her form this week in San Jose. The 29-year-old has put up a couple of scintillating displays to beat former US Open champion Bianca Andreescu and top seed Maria Sakkari in straight sets.

She will look to add to her set of impressive results by defeating Anisimova to secure a spot in the last four.

wta @WTA







#MubadalaSVC Into her third quarterfinal of the year @Shelby_Rogers_ knocks out the No.1 seed Sakkari in straight sets! Into her third quarterfinal of the year 👏🇺🇸 @Shelby_Rogers_ knocks out the No.1 seed Sakkari in straight sets!#MubadalaSVC https://t.co/ruOnXzoN4s

Amanda Anisimova vs Shelby Rogers head-to-head

Rogers has a flawless 2-0 lead over Anisimova in their head-to-head, with both her wins coming in three sets. While their first meeting was in Charleston in 2021, their most recent showdown was in Miami earlier this year.

Amanda Anisimova vs Shelby Rogers odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Amanda Anisimova -190 +1.5 (-305) Over 21.5 (-113) Shelby Rogers +180 -1.5 (+230) Under 21.5 (-113)

(All odds sourced from Oddschecker).

Amanda Anisimova vs Shelby Rogers prediction

Shelby Rogers in action at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic

Although Anisimova is ranked higher than her opponent, Rogers enjoys a slight edge coming into this battle, having beaten her younger compatriot twice already.

She has been in top form all week and has spent less time on the court than Anisimova as well. Her serve and aggressive play have been the backbone of her success in San Jose.

Rogers served four aces against Andreescu before producing 10 aces on her way to upsetting Sakkari. Both times, she put up some excellent first-strike play, winning 76% of her first-serve points.

Rogers will look to bring the same approach against her next opponent and try to break her rhythm by making frequent forays into the net as well.

It is imperative that Anisimova serves well and maintains her attack right from the start if she wants to earn her first win over Rogers. Against Pliskova, she coughed up seven double faults, a repeat of which could spell doom for the youngster.

Anisimova has the talent to make it tough for Rogers. However, the older American has better on-court movement and supreme fitness, which could tilt the balance in her favor, especially in key moments.

Pick: Shelby Rogers in three sets.

