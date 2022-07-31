Silicon Valley Classic 2022: Daria Kasatkina vs Elena Rybakina preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (7) Daria Kasatkina vs Elena Rybakina

Date: August 1, 2022.

Tournament: Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic 2022.

Round: First round (Round of 32).

Venue: San Jose, United States.

Category: WTA 500.

Surface: Hard.

Prize money: $757,900.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Daria Kasatkina vs Elena Rybakina preview

bett1open 2022, Part of the Hologic WTA Tour - Day 5

Seventh seed Daria Kasatkina will take on Elena Rybakina in the first round of the Silicon Valley Classic on Monday. She's been on the rise this season, with a 65 percent success ratio in all competitions. The Russian has made semifinal appearances at the Melbourne Summer Set, Sydney International, Italian Open and the 2022 French Open.

She cruised to the semifinals at Roland Garros, picking up wins against Shelby Rogers, Camila Giorgi and Veronika Kudermetova, but buckled under pressure against Iga Swiatek, who went on to win the tournament.

The 25-year-old continued her healthy form on grass, making the quarterfinals at the bett1open and Bad Homburg Open in Berlin. She'll be entering the Silicon Valley Classic on the back of a disappointing first-round loss at the Hamburg European Open. Czech tennis player Katerina Siniakova ousted her in a three-set bout 2-6, 6-2, 4-6.

Day Thirteen: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022

Elena Rybakina, on the other hand, has a 66 percent success ratio this season, registering a second-place finish at the Adelaide International and a title-winning campaign at the Wimbledon Championships. She became the first player representing Kazakhstan to win at the All England Club.

The 23-year-old defeated established opponents like Petra Martic, Alja Tomljanovic and Simona Halep en route to the finals. She then outlasted Ons Jabeur to claim her first ever Grand Slam crown. Rybakina defeated the World No. 5 in an engrossing three-set contest 3-6, 6-2, 6-2.

Daria Kasatkina vs Elena Rybakina head-to-head

The head-to-head between Kasatkina and Rybakina is poised at 1-1. The Russian won their most recent encounter at the 2021 Abu Dhabi Open 6-3, 6-4.

Daria Kasatkina vs Elena Rybakina odds

Daria Kasatkina vs Elena Rybakina prediction

An exciting contest is on the cards in San Jose, California as the duo get ready to lock horns in their first competitive match of the hardcourt season. The tie will be slightly titled towards Kastakina considering her dedicated performances throughout the year.

The Russian has a steady approach to the game and uses her creative skill set efficiently to construct points. She causes problems for her opponents with heavy topspin forehands and is one of the few players on the women's tour who has mastered the kick serve.

Rybakina, on the other hand, uses her height to great advantage to inject power into her groundstrokes. She prefers to hit the ball on the up and likes to boss the rallies from the baseline. It's difficult to stop the 23-year-old once she settles into any kind of rhythm.

All eyes will be on 2022 Wimbledon Champion Elena Rybakina in this first-round clash. Her playing style favors the fast hardcourt and she'll be eager to build some momentum before the US Open Championships begin at the end of the month.

The Kazakh will be up against a very capable opponent who'll be longing to snap her two-match losing streak. If Rybakina maintains her focus and sticks to her strengths, she should be able to find a way past the Russian and come out on top.

Pick: Rybakina to win in three sets.

