Silicon Valley Classic 2022: Daria Kasatkina vs Taylor Townsend preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (7) Daria Kasatkina vs Taylor Townsend

Date: August 2, 2022.

Tournament: Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic 2022.

Round: Second round (Round of 16).

Venue: San Jose, United States.

Category: WTA 500.

Surface: Hard.

Prize money: $757,900.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Daria Kasatkina vs Taylor Townsend preview

Kasatkina outsmarts the Wimbledon champion, Elena Rybakina, 1-6, 6-2, 6-0, to reach the round of 16

Seventh seed Daria Kasatkina will take on Taylor Townsend in the second round of the Silicon Valley Classic on Tuesday.

Kasatkina has had a positive season. Although she is yet to clinch any titles this year, the Russian has climbed up the rankings and is currently the World No. 12.

She has notably reached the semifinals of the Italian Open and the Sydney International. Kasatkina also achieved her career-best Grand Slam result when she entered the semifinals at Roland Garros in 2022.

Moreover, the Russian was a quarterfinalist at two events: the Bad Homburg Open and the German Open. She has a win-loss ratio of 28-14 in 2022.

Kasatkina outsmarted the Wimbledon champion, Elena Rybakina, 1-6, 6-2, 6-0, to reach the round of 16.

WTARussians @WTArussians What a turnaround!



Defending finalist Daria Kasatkina produces a wonderful comeback to defeat Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina 1-6, 6-2, 6-0 in a tough first round match at the Silicon Valley Classic.



Cleaned up her game after the opener, losing just 7 points in the decider! What a turnaround! Defending finalist Daria Kasatkina produces a wonderful comeback to defeat Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina 1-6, 6-2, 6-0 in a tough first round match at the Silicon Valley Classic.Cleaned up her game after the opener, losing just 7 points in the decider! https://t.co/O3jgHOOHoI

Townsend, on the other hand, has largely played doubles and very few singles matches this year. She has mainly played Challengers and ITF events. She has garnered 10 main draw wins and three losses. The American skipped the 2021 season owing to her pregnancy.

Notably, at the 2022 French Open, Townsend reached the doubles semifinals alongside compatriot Madison Keys. She entered the singles main draw using a protected ranking, but was outed by Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia in the first round.

First and Pen @firstandpen 🏾



Madison Keys and Taylor Townsend have reached the women's doubles semi-finals 🏾

#RolandGarros Show them some love!Madison Keys and Taylor Townsend have reached the women's doubles semi-finals Show them some love! 🙌🏾❤️Madison Keys and Taylor Townsend have reached the women's doubles semi-finals 🎾🇺🇲👏🏾#RolandGarros https://t.co/7J4DPe2sl7

The American defeated Australian Storm Sanders 6-1, 6-4 to reach the second round of the Silicon Valley Classic.

Courtney Nguyen @FortyDeuceTwits Taylor Townsend wins her 1st #WTA singles match in 2.5 years and since maternity leave and that lefty forehand ain't ever gonna not be wonderful to see Taylor Townsend wins her 1st #WTA singles match in 2.5 years and since maternity leave and that lefty forehand ain't ever gonna not be wonderful to see

Daria Kasatkina vs Taylor Townsend head-to-head

Kasatkina and Townsend clashed in the second qualifier of the 2015 US Open. The Russian dominated the encounter 6-2, 6-2. Their head-to-head stands at 1-0 in favor of Kasatkina.

Daria Kasatkina vs Taylor Townsend odds

*to be added once available*

Daria Kasatkina vs Taylor Townsend prediction

Townsend will seek to make a significant comeback in WTA singles tournaments

Kasatkina will be favored to seal the deal.

The Russian is crafty with her play. Although she has the ability to hit powerful groundstrokes, she banks on using tricks and tactics to get the better of her opponents.

As last year's finalist, the 25-year-old will have an advantage over the American.

Townsend will have to be agile to respond to Katsakina's mixed shotmaking.

Pick: Kasatkina to win in straight sets.

