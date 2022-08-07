Silicon Valley Classic 2022 Final: Daria Kasatkina vs Shelby Rogers preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (7) Daria Kasatkina vs Shelby Rogers.

Date: August 7, 2022.

Tournament: Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic 2022.

Round: Final.

Venue: San Jose, United States.

Category: WTA 500.

Surface: Hard.

Prize money: $757,900.

Match timing: Not before 4 pm local time, 8 pm GMT, 1:30 am IST.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Daria Kasatkina vs Shelby Rogers preview

Daria Kasatkina will look to win her first title of the season

Seventh seed Daria Kasatkina will square off against American Shelby Rogers in the final of the Silicon Valley Classic on Sunday.

Kasatkina has been in fine form this season, winning 31 out of 45 matches. She had an impressive clay-court season during which she reached the semifinals of the Italian Open and her maiden Grand Slam semifinal at the French Open.

After two quarterfinal appearances during the grass-court season, the World No. 12 suffered an opening-round exit at the Hamburg European Open.

Kasatkina entered the Silicon Valley Classic as the seventh seed and started the tournament by beating Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina 1-6, 6-2, 6-0. She then defeated Taylor Townsend 6-4, 6-0 to seal her place in the quarterfinals.

The Russian fought back from a set down to beat fourth seed Aryna Sabalenka 4-6, 7-5, 6-0 and set up a semifinal clash against second seed Paula Badosa. She outclassed the Spaniard 6-2, 6-4 to reach her second successive final at the Silicon Valley Classic.

Shelby Rogers has won 16 out of 31 matches this season and reached her first final in over six years at the Silicon Valley Classic. The American started the tournament by beating Bianca Andreescu 6-4, 6-2 and then scripted a major upset by defeating top seed Maria Sakkari 6-1, 6-3 to reach the quarterfinals.

Rogers continued her fine form by beating Amanda Anisimova 6-4, 6-4 before ousting Veronika Kudermetova 6-3, 6-4 to seal her place in the final.

Daria Kasatkina vs Shelby Rogers head-to-head

The head-to-head between the two players is currently tied at 1-1. Their first encounter came in the second round of the Miami Open, with Rogers winning 6-4, 5-7, 6-0.

However, the Russian won 6-3, 6-2 when they locked horns in the third round of the French Open this year.

Kasatkina will win her fifth singles title if she wins on Sunday, while Rogers is gunning for her maiden WTA title.

Daria Kasatkina vs Shelby Rogers odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Daria Kasatkina -175 -1.5 (+130) Over 20.5 (-135) Shelby Rogers +135 +1.5 (-185) Under 20.5 (-105)

(All odds are sourced from BetMGM).

Daria Kasatkina vs Shelby Rogers prediction

Kasatkina will enter the match as the slight favorite, but Rogers should not be written off given how well she has performed this week. The American beat top seed Maria Sakkari and is yet to drop a set in the tournament.

Kasatkina will look to use her craft and versatility to outsmart Rogers. While the Russian can be aggressive when the situation calls for it, she generally prefers a more defensive approach.

Rogers has been brilliant in her service games this week, winning 107 out of 136 points on her first serve (78.7%). The American plays an aggressive brand of tennis and will look to outhit the Russian.

But Kasatkina is excellent at absorbing pressure and counterpunching from the baseline. Considering the wonderful form the Russian is in, expect her to come out on top in the final.

Pick: Kasatkina to win in three sets.

