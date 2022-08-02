Silicon Valley Classic 2022: Karolina Piskova vs Amanda Anisimova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (8) Karolina Piskova vs Amanda Anisimova

Date: August 3, 2022

Tournament: Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic 2022

Round: Second round (Round of 16)

Venue: San Jose, United States

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $757,900

Karolina Piskova vs Amanda Anisimova preview

Two of the tour's biggest strikers of the ball — Karolina Pliskova and Amanda Anisimova — will lock horns in a highly-anticipated second-round encounter at the 2022 Silicon Valley Classic on Wednesday.

Pliskova, the eighth seed, needed to dig deep to come through her opening-round encounter against Katie Boulter — a player who had beaten her twice in the last two months. The Czech overcame a quick start from her opponent, as well as 16 double faults, to prevail 1-6, 7-6(5), 6-3.

Anisimova scored a straight-sets win in her opener

Anisimova, meanwhile, fended off a comeback bid from countrywoman Ashlyn Krueger to come through in two sets. She made a quick start to the match, but needed to battle hard in the second set before closing out a 6-2, 7-6(5) win.

The American is coming fresh off back-to-back quarterfinals at Bad Homburg and Wimbledon. She will be eyeing another deep run at her home event here.

Karolina Piskova vs Amanda Anisimova head-to-head

Pliskova leads Anisimova in their current head-to-head 4-0. The duo's most recent meeting came at last year's US Open, with the Czech winning a three-set marathon.

Karolina Piskova vs Amanda Anisimova odds

Karolina Piskova vs Amanda Anisimova prediction

Pliskova will be a favorite to win the contest on paper

Both Pliskova and Anisimova are powerful baseliners and enjoy playing on the hardcourts, so one can expect some big winners in the contest.

Pliskova's serve — usually her biggest weapon — has been hit-and-miss in recent weeks, and she will need to find a way to do away with the double faults. Her aggressive return position, however, has helped her compensate for the errors.

Anisimova, for her part, has been solid behind her serve and won an impressvie 80% of the points behind the first delivery in the last match. She will step out looking to replicate those numbers on Wednesday.

With both players looking to take the ball early, the match will be all about first strike tennis. The winner-to-error ratio will be key in deciding the outcome and going by the recent results, Anisimova looks better equipped in that department.

Pick: Anisimova to win in three sets

