Singapore Open 2025: Anna Kalinskaya vs Ann Li preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Anna Kalinskaya vs Ann Li

Date: February 1, 2025

Tournament: Singapore Open 2025

Round: Semifinal

Venue: Kallang Tennis Centre, Singapore

Category: WTA 250

Surface: Hardcourts (Indoors)

Prize Money: US$275,094

Live Telecast: USA - ESPN & Tennis Channel | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Sports & Sony Liv

Anna Kalinskaya vs Ann Li preview

Kalinskaya at the 2024 China Open (Source: Getty)

Top seed Anna Kalinskaya will face Ann Li in the semifinals of the 2025 Singapore Tennis Open on Saturday, February 1.

Trending

Kalinskaya had a lackluster start to the new season with injury concerns and defeats. At the Brisbane International, the Russian suffered a first-round defeat to Ashlyn Krueger. She then picked up an injury in the Adelaide International opener against Belinda Bencic, forcing her to retire from the match and subsequently the Australian Open.

However, Kalinskaya seems to have found her rhythm in Singapore. She defeated Caroline Dolehide (6-4, 4-6, 6-2), Simona Waltert (6-2, 7-6(3)) and Mananchaya Sawangkaew (6-3, 4-6, 6-0) to reach the semifinals.

Meanwhile, Li commenced her 2025 season at the ASB Classic. She registered a comeback win over Sloane Stephens before falling to Katie Volynets in the second round. The American earned a place in the Hobart International main draw via qualifiers but suffered another second-round exit. In the Australian Open first round, Li lost to eventual champion Madison Keys.

Li has been dominant so far at the WTA 250 event in Singapore, registering three consecutive straight-set wins. She beat Daria Saville, 6-3, 6-1, and Maria Timofeeva, 6-3, 6-2, to reach the quarterfinals. The American then secured a place in the last four by registering her first career win over Kimberly Birell, 7-6(2), 7-6(4).

Anna Kalinskaya vs Ann Li head-to-head

This will be their first meeting on the WTA Tour and hence, the head-to-head stands at 0-0.

Anna Kalinskaya vs Ann Li odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Anna Kalinskaya -175 +1.5 (-450) Over 20.5 (-160) Ann Li +135 -1.5 (+270) Under 20.5 (+110)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Anna Kalinskaya vs Ann Li prediction

Li at the 2025 Australian Open (Source: Getty)

Kalinskaya did not have the best of starts to the new season. However, she has shown signs of improvement in recent matches. The Russian bettered her win percentage on first serve from 52% in Brisbane and Adelaide to 62% in Singapore.

However, these numbers fall well short of those of Li, who has registered an average win percentage of 76 on first serve. The American has also been decent with her serves. She earned 13 aces in three matches, a significantly better record than Kalinskaya, who has only won three aces.

Anna Kalinskaya is a powerful hitter and clearly the more experienced of the two. However, given the current form and overall play, Ann Li is expected to come out on top.

Pick: Li to win in three sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback