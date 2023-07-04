Slippery slopes and witty roofs: Wimbledon cover-up

As the hallowed grounds of Wimbledon welcomed back the tennis elite, the tournament's renowned Centre Court became the stage for more than just thrilling matches.

Novak Djokovic's bid for an eighth title took an unexpected twist as the roof, a symbol of modern innovation and extravagance, revealed its mischievous side.

Let's dive into the uproarious tale of a slippery surface, towel-wielding antics, and the exorbitant cost that left both players and spectators in stitches.

A Slippery Surprise

Novak Djokovic, the reigning champion, showcased his unwavering dominance with a victory over Pedro Cachin. However, as rain made its unwelcome entrance in southwest London, the roof was hastily deployed, closing the iconic Centre Court. What followed was a comedy of errors, with officials and players conducting multiple inspections amidst a delayed schedule.

Djokovic's Mischievous Moment

Known for his unmatched wit and charm, Djokovic couldn't resist adding a touch of humor to the situation. Armed with a towel, he took to the court to assist ground staff in drying what can only be described as the world's most famous lawn. The crowd erupted in laughter as the Serbian superstar comically rubbed the court's surface, turning the spectacle into a lighthearted affair.

The Farcical Scene

In a twist that could only happen at Wimbledon, members of the ground staff embarked on a mission to dry the court using handheld machines. The usually pristine Centre Court transformed into a playground of absurdity as these valiant efforts unfolded before the bemused eyes of players and fans alike.

The Price Tag

Behind the laughter lies the reality of the roof's extravagant price tag. A staggering AUD 190 million was spent on its construction, a sum that raises eyebrows given the recent antics it caused. The slipperiness of the court under the roof left Djokovic visibly displeased, highlighting the need for such a significant investment to deliver flawless playing conditions.

Unleashing the Russian Controversy

Amidst the roof-induced mayhem, Russian players made their triumphant return following a controversial ban in 2022. The irony of their re-entry was not lost on the tennis world, prompting players like Andrey Rublev to question the effectiveness of the ban. With humor and diplomacy, Rublev remarked that better options could have been explored, as the ban seemed to have done more harm than good.

Looking Ahead

As Djokovic sets his sights on matching Roger Federer's record and completing the calendar Grand Slam, Wimbledon's first-round chaos has added a humorous chapter to the tournament's history. Players like Casper Ruud and Andrey Rublev march on, undeterred by the quirks of Centre Court, proving that the pursuit of victory can overcome even the most amusing obstacles.

Wimbledon's Centre Court, with its extravagant roof and unexpected slipperiness, has become a delightful sideshow within the grand theater of tennis. Novak Djokovic's towel-wielding antics and the valiant yet farcical attempts to dry the court have added a touch of levity to the tournament. As the battles continue on the emerald green lawns, spectators and players are in for a long fortnight.

