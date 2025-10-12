Sofia Kenin vs McCartney Kessler preview, head-to-head, prediction and betting tips | Ningbo Open 2025

Match Details

Fixture: Sofia Kenin vs McCartney Kessler

Date: October 13, 2025

Tournament: Ningbo Open 2025

Round: First Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Yinzhou Tennis Center, Ningbo, China

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Outdoor hard

Prize Money: $164,000

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - DAZN, TSN

Sofia Kenin vs McCartney Kessler preview

Former World No. 4 Kenin looking for a return to form in Ningbo | Image Source: Getty

2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin will face her fellow countrywoman McCartney Kessler in the first round of this week's Ningbo Open on Monday (October 13).

Having won a measly 28 of her 51 matches on the WTA Tour this year, Kenin will be eager for a deep run at the 500-level event in Ningbo. The World No. 28's game is generally well-suited to the Asian tennis swing, as evidenced by her runner-up finish at the Pan Pacific Open last October.

Kessler, meanwhile, has enjoyed a better campaign than her higher-ranked opponent in 2025 with a 34-22 year-to-date win/loss record to boot. The World No. 33 won her second and third pro singles titles in Hobart and Nottingham, and earlier this month, she reached the Round of 16 at the China Open.

Sofia Kenin vs McCartney Kessler head-to-head

Kenin and Kessler have never met on the WTA Tour so their head-to-head record stands at 0-0.

Sofia Kenin vs McCartney Kessler odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over/Under) Sofia Kenin McCartney Kessler

Odds will be updated once available.

Sofia Kenin vs McCartney Kessler prediction

McCartney Kessler hits a backhand | Image Source: Getty

Kenin and Kessler are both making their respective debuts at the Ningbo Open, which employs relatively faster-paced hardcourts. The former World No. 4 is one of the most aggressive players on the WTA Tour, possessing quick-strike shots on both wings. The 26-year-old's double-handed backhand is the biggest weapon in her arsenal by far, yet it is also susceptible to uncharacteristic errors.

Kessler is just as attacking from the baseline as Kenin and also has better on-court movement. That said, she has much less experience in winning crucial matches than her compatriot. Ultimately, the keys to winning this all-American match-up for both players will be to maintain a healthy winners-to-unforced errors ratio.

Although the 2020 Australian Open champion has had a rather quiet season in 2025, she is the favorite to win this encounter and make a rankings push as the year comes to a close.

Pick: Kenin to win in three sets.

Sofia Kenin vs McCartney Kessler betting tips

Tip 1: Result - Kenin to win in three sets.

Tip 2: Kessler to win at least 11 games.

Tip 3: Match to last at least 23 games.

