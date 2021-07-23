The Golden Slam chronicles: Is Novak Djokovic really going to "win it all" this year?

Are we in the midst of one of the most historic runs in tennis? As the Tokyo Olympics gets going, the sporting world is undoubtedly gripped by the insane possibility of Novak Djokovic winning the Golden Slam.

Something accomplished only by the great Steffi Graf in 1988.

Early in 2020, during the Australian Open, when asked what he would want to win the most – any particular Grand Slam or an Olympic gold – Djokovic said:

“I want to win them all in the same year.”

There were a few polite laughs from the presenters and Novak himself as they continued on. But anyone who knows the Serb would have realized that he was dead serious. Scarily enough, you felt that he whole-heartedly believed he could do it.

Novak Djokovic wants to have it all!

As we break down his chances in Tokyo by examining the draw, the looming question is, does anyone have the game along, with the self-belief, to beat him?

Novak’s challengers would be happy that it’s the best-of-three format, unlike in a slam, so that does give them a better chance of causing an upset.

So, it’s safe to assume that if you want to beat Novak at the Olympics, these are the basic ingredients one needs to have:

1. You’ll need to serve well till lights out.

2. You’ll have to be clutch on the big points by being brave, going after it and making it.

3. You’ll need Novak to feel the pressure and not play his best

So, the fact remains, when up against Novak, it’s not all in your control.

The men’s draw

Novak’s opening round is against 28-year-old Bolivian Hugo Dellien. With all due respect to him and to Jan-Lennard Struff (his potential second-round opponent and someone who has taken a set off him at a slam), Novak has a potential third-round matchup against the young and talented Italian Lorenzo Musetti, who took the world number one to five sets at the French Open this year.

No stopping Novak at the Olympics?

The hard-hitting Russian Andrey Rublev is his potential quarterfinal opponent. The only players with the game to beat him in the semis appear to be Alexander Zverev, Lorenzo Sonego, Aslan Karatsev and Hubert Hurkacz.

Novak being Novak understands his opportunity here, but surely he also understands the importance of taking it one step at a time. As usual, we should expect a fully focused and lethal display of tennis from the Serb right off the bat.

The bottom half presents a huge opportunity for the next-gen. Daniil Medvedev and Stefanos Tsitsipas, the second and third seeds, respectively, do seem to be the favorites to make it to the semis. But the popcorn match of the first round has to be the one between two-time Olympic gold medalist Andy Murray and the young and talented Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Indian interest in Tokyo

The lone match in singles for India has Sumit Nagal taking on Uzbek veteran Denis Istomin. It could be a tricky encounter for Sumit in the quick conditions at the Ariake Tennis Park in Tokyo. Regardless, it will be a good opportunity for Nagal in his first Olympics, and should he win, the Indian would be in for a huge test against Medvedev. Fingers crossed he gets there.

In women’s doubles, Sania Mirza and Ankita Raina have a tough opener against the Kichenok twins from Ukraine who are both ranked in the mid-40s. This will be a challenge for the Indians, but the tie shouldn’t hold too many surprises as Sania partnered Nadiia Kichenok earlier this year on their way to the Hobart International title. So, a familiar opponent, but a tough one nonetheless. Should they win, they are projected to face the eighth-seeded pair from America, Alison Riske and Nicole Melichar.

The women’s singles

Moving on to the women’s draw, most of the attention is on the first and second seeds, Ashleigh Barty and Naomi Osaka. Barty, the current world number one and recently crowned Wimbledon champion, is playing the tennis of her life. Osaka, the home favorite, is coming back from a break after she withdrew from the French Open mid-tournament, and subsequently Wimbledon.

Osaka, the reigning Australian and US Open champ, usually loves the quick hardcourts. But her bigger challenge will perhaps be overcoming the rustiness due to her lack of match play. Once Osaka hits her stride, she’s one of the toughest competitors to play against. The question is, can she begin to get going before it’s too late?

Can Naomi Osaka overcome her rustiness?

The biggest difference in recent times is the women’s draw tends to be a lot more open. The top half in Tokyo is stacked with contenders such as Barbora Krejcikova (French Open winner), Aryna Sabalenka, Petra Kvitova and Garbine Muguruza. The bottom section has the in-form Karolina Pliskova, Jennifer Brady, Elina Svitolina and the potential quarterfinalist for Osaka in Iga Swiatek. In all honesty, any of these players would believe that they have a shot at gold. And that’s what makes the tournament even more exciting.

Chances for the underdog

Do heavy underdogs ever win in a sport like tennis? With stars like the big three and Murray in the men’s section, and the dominance of the Williams sisters and other Grand Slam winners, the odds are undoubtedly stacked against the underdog. Monica Puig, though, would beg to differ.

In 2016 Rio, Puig made history by becoming the first Puerto Rican to win gold at the Olympics. It was the ninth overall medal for Puerto Rico, which first participated in the Olympics in 1948. En route to the gold medal she took down three favorites: Muguruza, Kvitova and Angelique Kerber (all Wimbledon champions). Interestingly, Puig is yet to reach the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam.

Nicolas Massu with his singles gold medal at the 2004 Athens Games

What about the men? You’ll have to look no further than Nicolas Massu at 2004 Athens. In a star-studded line-up that included Roger Federer, Andy Roddick, Marat Safin, Carlos Moya and Juan Carlos Ferrero (all Grand Slam champs), it was Massu who emerged champion. This was after he had secured gold in men's doubles with his partner Fernando Gonzales. These remain the only two gold medals that Chile has won at the Olympics. Massu, too, has never made the quarterfinals of any Grand Slam event in his career.

Some experts believe that these results were among the biggest flukes of all time. Going strictly by stats, you can’t really contest that. But the point remains, upsets are always possible. They may not be very likely, but that’s why you play the game. Because there’s always a chance. And for some reason, when athletes put their country’s name on the back of their shirts, there seems to be a special spark in them.

While all the athletes will attempt to find their spark at the Tokyo Games, the dream of winning a medal will become a reality for some. If Novak does the unthinkable in his pursuit of the Golden Slam, it will be ever so special. If he doesn’t, it will require a special effort from someone. One way or another, something “special” is guaranteed at Tokyo 2020.

