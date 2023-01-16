"Somebody has to carry now that GOAT Serena Williams is retired" - Tennis fans delighted by Frances Tiafoe's unique colorful outfit at Australian Open

Frances Tiafoe's unique outfit in his opening match at the 2023 Australian Open garnered as much attention as his attractive brand of tennis. Tiafoe had his fair share of ups and downs throughout his 6-3, 6-3, 6-7(5), 7-6(6) victory against Daniel Altmaier in the first round on Monday and held his nerve when it mattered most. He did so while rocking a new look that many tennis fans seemed to love.

Tiafoe's Nike outfit on Day 1 was among the most uniquely designed tennis outfits, at least in recent memory. The American star sported a fully multi-colored kit with shades of red, blue, white, and pink, among other colors. He also carried headphones with a uniquely designed skin.

In all likeliness, Tiafoe will wear the same outfit going forward as well, starting with his second-round assignment against Chinese qualifier Juncheng Shang.

The unmissably bright and vibrant kit caught the attention of many fans, and while some were left confused by Frances Tiafoe's choice of clothing, many lauded him for pulling it off in style. Tiafoe also drew comparisons with Serena Williams, known for her unique outfits during her illustrious career.

"Somebody has to carry now that goat Serena Williams is retired," a Twitter user wrote, reacting to Tiafoe's outfit.

"It really does suit his personality. Anyone else would look silly," another fan opined.

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans to Frances Tiafoe's eye-catching outfit at the Australian Open:

Henry Pennymon @HPennymon @John_McEnroe Would it be safe to say that the outfit that Tiafoe is wearing is even Beyond Andre Agassi's wildest dreams? @John_McEnroe Would it be safe to say that the outfit that Tiafoe is wearing is even Beyond Andre Agassi's wildest dreams?

"I'm a different personality; trying to change as I get older, but still trying to be me" - Frances Tiafoe

Frances Tiafoe in action at the 2023 Australian Open.

Frances Tiafoe recently called himself a "different personality" who is trying to retain his identity even though he is changing a little bit as he gets older. The 24-year-old American is known for his extrovertedness and unabated expression of emotions when on the court.

Speaking about the same after winning the United Cup earlier this month alongside Team USA mates Taylor Fritz and Jessica Pegula, among others, Tiafoe also said that he feels like he is playing better tennis than ever.

"I'm playing some of the best tennis of my life right now, having a great time on court," Tiafoe said in a press conference at the United Cup.

"I'm just really enjoying myself. Obviously I'm a different personality, trying to change as I get older, but I'm still trying to be me at the same time."

Monday's match against Altmaier was Tiafoe's first Grand Slam contest since his narrow loss in an epic five-set battle against Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinals of the 2022 US Open, which was in many ways a life-changing tournament for Tiafoe.

