"Something like that would be really good for tennis" - Andy Murray on a tennis docuseries similar to Drive to Survive 

Former World No. 1 Andy Murray has said he would be open to a tennis docuseries similar to Netflix's Drive to Survive that covers Formula One.

Drive to Survive has been around since 2019 and so far, three seasons have come out with a fourth one covering this year's World Championship set to be released in 2022.

F1's popularity has increased exponentially over the last few years and Drive to Survive is a key reason behind this.

Murray believes that a similar docuseries on tennis would be beneficial to the sport's popularity. Speaking to Eurosport, the Scot said:

“I would [be open to a similar docuseries in tennis] because I think that there is huge benefit to the sport. Both sides - the athletes and the media need to – I'm not saying that not everyone understands it but we need to understand that it's beneficial to everyone for there to be that level of respect and that level of access. It's great for the sport as a whole."

Murray cautioned that for the show to work, producers would have to have unfettered access to the players.

“I don't think tennis is open enough to allow access like that. It's a difficult one because, yeah, it's brilliant. A lot of people have spoken about Drive to Survive. I've watched a few episodes myself. I haven't watched the whole thing but I enjoyed it and, yeah, something like that would be really good for tennis."

"But for something like that to work, the people that are filming it need to get a lot of access. All of the players need to be comfortable with that. If they see themselves getting rewarded for it - maybe financially - then I'm sure they would be fine with doing it."

Andy Murray ends 2021 with a good run in Abu Dhabi

Murray reached the final of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship

Andy Murray had some promising performances on tour this year that included defeating Jannik Sinner and Hubert Hurkacz. Following a change of coach, he had a very good run in the recently-concluded Mubadala World Tennis Championship where he reached the final.

After defeating fellow Brit Dan Evans in the quarterfinals, Murray beat Rafael Nadal in straight sets to reach the final. Although he lost to top seed Andrey Rublev in the final, Murray did put up a fight against the Russian.

Andy Murray will be looking forward to the start of the new season and with the form he is showing, 2022 might be a very good year for the Scot.

