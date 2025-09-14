SP Open 2025 Final: Janice Tjen vs Tiantsoa Rakotomanga Rajaonah preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details
Fixture: Janice Tjen vs Tiantsoa Rakotomanga Rajaonah
Date: September 14, 2025
Tournament: SP Open
Round: Final
Venue: Parque Villa-Lobos, Sao Paulo, Brazil
Category: WTA 250
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $275,094
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports
Janice Tjen vs Tiantsoa Rakotomanga Rajaonah
First-time tour finalists Janice Tjen and Tiantsoa Rakotomanga Rajaonah will clash in the final of the SP Open 2025.
Tjen defeated Leolia Jeanjean, Martina Okalova and Alexandra Eala in straight sets to reach the semifinals, where he was up against Francesca Jones. Tjen went up a break in the opening set but couldn't serve out the set when she had the chance, with her opponent storming back to force a tie-break.
However, Tjen put an end to Jones' comeback, claiming the set without conceding a single point in the tie-break. She then went on a three-game run towards the end of the second set to score a 7-6 (0), 6-3 win.
Rakotomanga Rajaonah prevailed in three sets against Ana Sofia Sanchez to begin her run at the SP Open. She beat qualifier Victoria Rodriguez and eighth seed Panna Udvardy in straight sets to set up a semifinal date with fifth seed Renata Zarazua.
Rakotomanga Rajaonah bagged four games on the trot to go 5-2 up in the first set. While she failed to serve out the set after that, she broke back immediately in the following game to clinch the opener. The second set was more straightforward as the French teen broke her opponent's serve twice to register a 6-3, 6-2 victory.
Janice Tjen vs Tiantsoa Rakotomanga Rajaonah head-to-head
This will be the first career meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.
Janice Tjen vs Tiantsoa Rakotomanga Rajaonah odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Janice Tjen vs Tiantsoa Rakotomanga Rajaonah prediction
Tjen made headlines when she stunned 24th seed Veronika Kudermetova in the first round of the US Open a few weeks ago. Although she lost to Emma Raducanu in straight sets in the next round, she was pegged as one to watch out for. She has certainly lived up to her promise, that too rather quickly by reaching her maiden final on the WTA Tour. She hasn't lost a set en route to the SP Open final.
Tjen has been killing it on the ITF circuit since wrapping up her college tennis days in 2024. Since June 2024, she has won 13 titles from 16 finals and recorded over 100 wins. Coupled with her performances on the WTA Tour in recent weeks, she's making the transition to the big leagues quite smoothly.
Rakotomanga Rajaonah has also advanced to her first final at the WTA level. Despite competing professionally for far longer than Tjen, she's nowhere close to her accomplishments. She has won only four titles at the ITF level since 2022, trailing Tjen considerably who has surpassed her within a year. The 23-year-old from Indonesia will be the favorite to win the title based on their results.
Pick: Janice Tjen to win in straight sets.