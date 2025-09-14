SP Open 2025 Final: Janice Tjen vs Tiantsoa Rakotomanga Rajaonah preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: Janice Tjen vs Tiantsoa Rakotomanga Rajaonah

Date: September 14, 2025

Tournament: SP Open

Round: Final

Venue: Parque Villa-Lobos, Sao Paulo, Brazil

Category: WTA 250

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $275,094

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports

Janice Tjen vs Tiantsoa Rakotomanga Rajaonah

Janice Tjen at the US Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

First-time tour finalists Janice Tjen and Tiantsoa Rakotomanga Rajaonah will clash in the final of the SP Open 2025.

Ad

Trending

Tjen defeated Leolia Jeanjean, Martina Okalova and Alexandra Eala in straight sets to reach the semifinals, where he was up against Francesca Jones. Tjen went up a break in the opening set but couldn't serve out the set when she had the chance, with her opponent storming back to force a tie-break.

However, Tjen put an end to Jones' comeback, claiming the set without conceding a single point in the tie-break. She then went on a three-game run towards the end of the second set to score a 7-6 (0), 6-3 win.

Ad

Rakotomanga Rajaonah prevailed in three sets against Ana Sofia Sanchez to begin her run at the SP Open. She beat qualifier Victoria Rodriguez and eighth seed Panna Udvardy in straight sets to set up a semifinal date with fifth seed Renata Zarazua.

Rakotomanga Rajaonah bagged four games on the trot to go 5-2 up in the first set. While she failed to serve out the set after that, she broke back immediately in the following game to clinch the opener. The second set was more straightforward as the French teen broke her opponent's serve twice to register a 6-3, 6-2 victory.

Ad

Janice Tjen vs Tiantsoa Rakotomanga Rajaonah head-to-head

This will be the first career meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Janice Tjen vs Tiantsoa Rakotomanga Rajaonah odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Janice Tjen -425 +1.5 (-1400) Over 19.5 (-140) Tiatsoa Rakotomanga Rajaonah +310 -1.5 (+550) Under 19.5 (-105)

Ad

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Janice Tjen vs Tiantsoa Rakotomanga Rajaonah prediction

Tiantsoa Rakotomanga Rajaonah at the W100 Biarritz. (Photo: Getty)

Tjen made headlines when she stunned 24th seed Veronika Kudermetova in the first round of the US Open a few weeks ago. Although she lost to Emma Raducanu in straight sets in the next round, she was pegged as one to watch out for. She has certainly lived up to her promise, that too rather quickly by reaching her maiden final on the WTA Tour. She hasn't lost a set en route to the SP Open final.

Ad

Tjen has been killing it on the ITF circuit since wrapping up her college tennis days in 2024. Since June 2024, she has won 13 titles from 16 finals and recorded over 100 wins. Coupled with her performances on the WTA Tour in recent weeks, she's making the transition to the big leagues quite smoothly.

Rakotomanga Rajaonah has also advanced to her first final at the WTA level. Despite competing professionally for far longer than Tjen, she's nowhere close to her accomplishments. She has won only four titles at the ITF level since 2022, trailing Tjen considerably who has surpassed her within a year. The 23-year-old from Indonesia will be the favorite to win the title based on their results.

Pick: Janice Tjen to win in straight sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Rohit is a journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering tennis. Having been with the company for four years, he has proven himself as a formidable force in the field. With a Master's degree in law, Rohit brings his analytical and research skills to the forefront as a journalist. He stays on top of the game by using social media platforms and never misses a match for on-court insights. He values giving credit where it's due, keeping his reporting fair and accurate.



At the outset of his career, Rohit found his niche in writing previews and SEO pieces and it's this expertise that continues to define his role at Sportskeeda. He is particularly proud of one article that garnered an impressive 750k views and surpassed his "wildest dreams." Rohit is not particularly fond of (GOAT) debates and it is one of the reasons why he left the legal world behind. He prefers to view players in "tiers," where they're all esteemed to an extent. However, if pressed to name favorites, he would choose Serena and Venus Williams. The Williams sisters' journey from humble beginnings to the pinnacle of tennis has been his greatest source of inspiration.



When he isn't busy making spot-on predictions about match outcomes, Rohit likes reading, particularly fantasy, sci-fi, and comics. As an X-Men fanatic, he's also passionate about board games and enjoys watching movies in his spare time. And don't be surprised if you catch him silently wishing to the tennis gods for the removal of ad scoring from doubles. Know More