Srpska Open 2023 Day 1: Men's singles predictions ft. Stan Wawrinka vs Luca Van Assche

The opening day of the inaugural Srpska Open in Banja Luka, Bosna and Herzegovina, on Monday will feature four first-round matches. Two seeds and a wildcard will be in action in the ATP 250 claycourt event.

The tournament features top seed and 22-time Grand Slam Novak Djokovic, but the 35-year-old won't play on the first day. However, there will be no shortage of star power, as a three-time Grand Slam winner will hit the court.

Without further ado, here's a look at how the four matches could pan out on the opening day in Banja Luka:

#1 Tallon Griekspoor (Srpska Open fifth seed) vs Alexei Popyrin

Tallon Griekspoor takes on Alexei Popyrin in his Srpska Open opener

Fifth seed Tallon Griekspoor opens his Srpska Open campaign against Australia's Alexei Popyrin.

World No. 35 Griekspoor is 15-6 on the season after stumbling in the Monte-Carlo first round last week. Meanwhile, the 94th-ranked Popyrin is 8-7 in 2023 after reaching the second round at the Principality.

Griekspoor won the pair's lone meeting in the Melbourne second round last year and should prevail again.

Prediction: Griekspoor in straight sets

#2 Stan Wawrinka vs Luca Van Assche

Luca van Assche

In an all-unseeded first-round clash, three-time Grand Slam winner Stan Wawrinka locks horns with Frenchman Luca van Assche.

The 90th-ranked Wawrinka improved to 10-7 on the season after making the Monte-Carlo second round last week. Meanwhile, World No. 88 Van Assche remains 1-4 in 2023 after failing to emerge from qualifying in the Principality.

The two players haven't clashed before, but the 2015 Roland Garros winner should take this one.

Prediction: Wawrinka in straight sets

#3 Dusan Lajovic vs Filip Krajinovic

Dusan Lajovic

In yet another all-unseeded first-round clash in Srpska, Dusan Lajovic takes on compatriot Filip Krajinovic in an all-Serbian matchup.

The 69th-ranked Lajovic is 9-7 on the season after stumbling in the Monte-Carlo first round. Meanwhile, World No. 70 Krajinovic also fell in the first round in the Principality, dropping to 3-7 in 2023.

The two Serbs have split their four previous meetings, but Lajovic should take this one, albeit narrowly.

Prediction: Lajovic in three sets

#4 Gregoire Barrere vs Hamad Medjedovic

Gregoire Barrere

Eighth seed Gregoire Barrere takes on wildcard Hamad Medjedovic for a place in the Srpska Open second round.

World No. 57 Barrere remains 7-7 on the season after falling in the Monte-Carlo qualifiers last week. Meanwhile, the 202nd-ranked Medjedovic is coming off a title run at the Székesfehérvár Challenger in Hungary, followed by two quick exits on the Challenger Tour.

The two players haven't clashed before, but expect the experienced Frenchman to prevail.

Prediction: Barrere in straight sets

Poll : 0 votes