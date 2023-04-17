Srpska Open 2023 Day 2: Men's singles predictions ft. Gael Monfils vs Jiri Lehecka

The second day of main draw action at the 2023 Srpska Open in Banja Luka, Bosnia and Herzegovina, on Tuesday (April 17) will feature seven first-round matches. Two seeds, four qualifiers, two wildcards, and a lucky loser will be in action.

On the opening day of the ATP 250 claycourt event on Monday, the likes of Alexei Popyrin and Luca Van Assche emerged victorious, respectively beating Tallon Griekspoor and Stan Wawrinka.

Without further ado, here's a look at how the following four matches at the Srpska Open in Banja Luka could pan out on Tuesday:

#1 Richard Gasquet (Srpska seventh seed) vs Dino Prizmic

Richard Gasquet

Seventh seed Richard Gasquet opens his Srpska campaign against qualifier Dino Prizmic.

The 42nd-ranked Gasquet - coming off an opening-round loss in Monte-Carlo last week - is 8-8 on the season. World No. 342 Prizmic, meanwhile, is making his season debut, having lost on his ATP Tour debut in Umag last year.

Barring an upset, the reigning Auckland champion should take this one.

Prediction: Gasquet in straight sets

#2 Gael Monfils vs Jiri Lehecka

Jiri Lehecka

Wildcard Gael Monfils will hope to get off the mark in 2023 at the second time of asking when he takes on sixth seed Jiri Lehecka in his Srpska opener.

The 322nd-ranked Monfils came up short in both matches this year (Indian Wells, Miami) after a long injury layoff. Meanwhile, World No. 36 Lehecka, making the Monte-Carlo Round of 16 last week, is 16-8 on the season.

This is a first-time matchup, but the 2023 Australian Open quarterfinalist should prevail.

Prediction: Lehecka in straight sets

#3 Liam Broady vs Damir Dzumhur

Liam Broady

Lucky loser Liam Broady takes on wildcard Damir Dzumhur in his Sprska opener on Tuesday.

The 132nd-ranked Broady is 1-1 on the season, with that win coming at Doha. Meanwhile, World No. 202 Dzumhur is winless in three matches (two in the Davis Cup and another in Doha) in 2023.

Dzumhur took his lone meeting with Broady six years ago in the St. Petersburg quarterfinals, but the latter could take this one.

Prediction: Broady in straight sets

#4 Radu Albot vs Federico Coria

Radu Albot

Qualifier Radu Albot takes on Argentine Federico Coria for a place in the Srpska second round.

The 110th-ranked Albot is 4-6 for the year, while World No. 76 Coria has gone 4-8. Coria took the pair's lone meeting in the Melbourne 2 first round and should prevail again.

Prediction: Coria in three sets

