Srpska Open 2023 Day 4: Men's singles predictions ft. Andrey Rublev vs Juan Pablo Varillas

The fourth day of main draw action at the Srpska Open in Banja Luka, Bosnia, and Herzegovina, on Thursday will feature five second-round matches. Three seeds and a qualifier will be in action.

On Wednesday, the likes of Laslo Djere and Gregoire Barrere sealed their passage to the next round, respectively beating Filip Krajinovic and wildcard Hamad Medjedovic.

Without further ado, here's a look at how the following four second-round matches at the Srpska Open in Banja Luka could pan out:

#1 Dusan Lajovic vs Gregoire Barrere

Dusan Lajovic

Dusan Lajovic takes on eighth seed Gregoire Barrere for a place in the Srpska quarterfinals.

World No. 70 Lajovic got his campaign up and running by beating compatriot Filip Krajinovic in three sets to improve to 10-7 on the season. Meanwhile, the 57th-ranked Barrere is now 8-7 in 2023 after beating Medjedovic in straight sets in his opener.

The two players haven't clashed before, but expect the Serb to take this one.

Prediction: Lajovic in straight sets

#2 Miomir Kecmanovic (Srpska fourth seed) vs Abdullah Shelbayh

Miomir Kecmanovic

Fourth seed Miomir Kecmanovic opens his Sprska campaign against Jordanian qualifier Abdullah Shelbayh.

The 33rd-ranked Kecmanovic is 12-10 on the season, having reached the finals in Delray Beach and Estoril. Meanwhile, World No. 267 Shelbayh bagged his first win on the ATP Tour by beating Elias Ymer in straight sets. In the process, he became the first Jordanian player to win an ATP Tour main draw match. He's now 1-1 in 2023.

The two players haven't met before, but expect Kecmanovic to get past the Jordanian left-hander.

Prediction: Kecmanovic in straight sets

#3 Andrey Rublev vs Juan Pablo Varillas

Juan Pablo Varillas

Second seed Andrey Rublev takes on Juan Pablo Varillas for a place in the last eight at the Srpska Open.

World No. 6 Rublev - coming off a maiden Masters 1000 title at Monte-Carlo last week - is 18-8 for the season. Meanwhile, the 92nd-ranked Varillas beat Hugo Gaston in his opener to improve to 5-6 in 2023.

This is another first-time matchup, but expect the in-form Rublev to prevail.

Pick: Rublev in straight sets

#4 Richard Gasquet vs Damir Dzumhur

Richard Gasquet

Seventh seed Richard Gasquet locks horns with wildcard Damir Dzumhur in the second round.

The 42nd-ranked Gasquet beat qualifier Dino Prizmic to improve to 9-8 in 2023. Meanwhile, World No. 202 Dzumhur beat lucky loser Liam Broady to notch up his first win of the season in four attempts.

Gasquet has won his two previous meetings with Dzumhur, including their last one on clay, and should prevail again.

Prediction: Gasquet in straight sets

