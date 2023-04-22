Srpska Open 2023 Final: Andrey Rublev vs Dusan Lajovic head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Fixture: (2) Andrey Rublev vs Dusan Lajovic

Tournament: Srpska Open 2023

Date: Sunday, April 23

Round: Final

Venue: Tenis Klub Mladost, Banja Luka, Bosnia and Herzegovina

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: €562,815

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Andrey Rublev vs Dusan Lajovic preview

Rublev is eyeing back-to-back titles.

Second seed Andrey Rublev takes on surprise finalist Dusan Lajovic in the inaugural Srpska Open final in Banja Luka.

World No. 6 Rublev saw off Alex Molcan for the loss of just six games to reach his second final in as many weeks. With the win, he improved to 21-9 on the season, winning his last eight matches, having won his maiden Masters 1000 title at Monte-Carlo last week.

The Russian is looking to become the fourth multiple-time winner on the ATP Tour this year and the fifth to win a title without dropping a set.

After starting the year with two losses, the 25-year-old reached the Australian Open quarterfinal (lost to eventual winner Novak Djokovic). He reached his first final of the season in Dubai (lost to Daniil Medvedev) before making the fourth round at Indian Wells and Miami.

Meanwhile, World No. 70 Lajovic continued his dream week by outlasting compatriot Miomir Kecmanovic in a come-from-behind three-set semifinal. The 32-year-old had stunned World No. 1 Novak Djokovic in the previous round. Following his exploits this week, Lajovic is now 13-7 in 2023.

The Serb had a decent run during the Golden Swing, reaching the quarterfinals at Buenos Aires, Rio de Janeiro, and Santiago. Following a first-round exit at Monte-Carlo last week, Lajovic is now into his third career singles final (1-1).

Andrey Rublev vs Dusan Lajovic head-to-head

Lajovic won the pair's lone meeting in the second round at Umag in 2019, so the Serb holds a 1-0 head-to-head record against Rublev.

Andrey Rublev vs Dusan Lajovic odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (over/under) Andrey Rublev -375 -1.5 (-145) Over 21.5 (-120) Dusan Lajovic +290 +1.5 (+105) Under 21.5 (-135)

(All odds as per BETMGM)

Andrey Rublev vs Dusan Lajovic prediction

Lajovic is into the Srpska Open final.

Both Rublev and Lajovic like to dominate opponents from the baseline and have pretty similar game styles. However, the Russian takes the edge in terms of his better serve and powerful groundstrokes.

It's to be noted that Lajovic - with his signature single-handed backhand - loves playing on clay. He has won more than half of his matches (178) on red dirt (98-98) and his only singles title too. Rublev, though, is no slouch on clay, sporting a 56-29 record and four titles.

The Russian was clutch against Molcan, saving nine of 11 break points, converting five of his 11 and firing five aces. Meanwhile, Lajovic fought from the brink after Kecmanovic had served for the match at 5-4 in the second set. Rublev is the fresher of the two players and should reign supreme.

Pick: Rublev in straight sets

Poll : 0 votes