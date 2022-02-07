St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy 2022: Petra Kvitova vs Jule Niemeier preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (6) Petra Kvitova vs (Q) Jule Niemeier.

Date: 8 February 2022.

Tournament: St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy.

Round: First round (Round of 32).

Venue: St. Petersburg, Russia.

Category: WTA 500.

Surface: Indoor Hardcourt.

Prize money: $703,580.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Petra Kvitova vs Jule Niemeier preview

Sixth seed Petra Kvitova will begin her quest for a second St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy title when she squares off against German qualifier Jule Niemeier on Tuesday.

Kvitova has experienced an underwhelming few months coming into this tournament. Since winning the Qatar Open in March last year, the Czech has crossed the quarterfinal hurdle just twice on the tour.

2022 also started on a somber note for the the two-time Wimbledon champion, as she has managed to notch up just a solitary win in three events so far.

Having suffered a first-round exit at the Australian Open, the World No. 23 will be eagerly hoping for a turnaround in fortunes at St. Petersburg. A return to the fast indoor courts of this tournament, where she reigned supreme in 2018, could help the 31-year-old end her current rut.

Kvitova couldn't have asked for an easier opener to get settled in the Russian city.

Jule Niemeier in action at Nuernberger Versicherungscup 2018.

She faces World No. 118 Jule Niemeier, who has had to work her way through the qualifying rounds to secure a main-draw berth.

The 22-year-old has been slowly making her presence felt on the tour. Last year, Niemeier caused a stir with a run to the semifinals in Strasbourg from the qualifying stages. The German followed it up with another last-four appearance on the tour, this time in Hamburg.

However, Niemeier hasn't been able to sustain those strong performances.

She entered St. Petersburg on the back of a defeat in the final round of qualifying at the Australian Open. Niemeier has successfully managed to put the setback behind her and won three matches to make the main draw at this WTA 500 event.

Petra Kvitova vs Jule Niemeier head-to-head

Petra Kvitova and Jule Niemeier have never crossed paths on the tour before, so their head-to-head is currently tied at 0-0.

Petra Kvitova vs Jule Niemeier prediction

Kvitova serving at 2022 Australian Open.

Petra Kvitova is the heavy favorite to come through this clash due to her past experience and comfort level on these courts. The Czech southpaw's game is tailor-made for the fast surfaces. If she can find her booming serve and set up her big forehand, she will always have an advantage over her opponent.

However, Kvitova hasn't been at her best of late. The usual precision on her serve as well as groundstrokes has been missing in the past few months.

Her opponent, on the other hand, is coming into this match with some momentum, having won three matches in qualifying. She will look to continue it in this match and test the Czech's movement. If Kvitova struggles with errors and makes a slow start to the match, Niemeier could make it tough for her more fancied opponent.

That said, the German herself needs to serve well to take her chances against a quality opponent. She coughed up 12 double faults in her final qualifying round match against the much lower-ranked Erika Andreeva before winning in three sets.

A repeat of that could prove costly against a player of Kvitova's caliber, especially if she gets into a rhythm.

Prediction: Petra Kvitova to win in straight sets.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra