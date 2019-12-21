Stan Wawrinka picks Novak Djokovic to end 2020 as World No. 1

Vinay Chhabaria FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Dec 21, 2019

Dec 21, 2019 IST SHARE

Novak Djokovic and Stan Wawrinka

What's the story?

Former World No. 3 Stan Wawrinka expressed his opinion over the things that could happen in the men's tennis world next year. The Swiss player picked Novak Djokovic to topple World No. 1 Rafael Nadal and end 2020 as the world's best player.

The background

Wawrinka has seen several ups and downs in his tennis career. Just like all the top tennis stars, he has had his own share of injuries and last year, he could not find a spot in the top 250 of the ATP rankings. He came back strongly in 2019 as he will end the year inside the top 20. On the other side, Nadal, Djokovic and Roger Federer have continued to dominate the tennis world.

Although they have got some tough competition from the likes of Dominic Thiem, Daniil Medvedev and Stefanos Tsitsipas, the Big 3 have ruled the rankings.

The heart of the matter

Stan Wawrinka has won 3 Grand Slams

Speaking to reporters ahead of his match against Gael Monfils in the Diriyah Tennis Cup, Wawrinka picked Nadal and Djokovic to end 2020 at the helm of the rankings. He said,

"It is hard to pick who would finish at the top at the end of 2020, but if I have to choose, I pick Novak Djokovic over Rafael Nadal. Novak, Rafa and Roger should fight for the most significant titles again, it is tough to beat them at Majors."

He praised Djokovic's style of playing besides calling him a close friend off the court. Wawrinka continued,

"Novak is the champion and an incredible person. We have known each other for years and we are good friends. We played against each other many times and he is a lovely person on and off the court. Novak has won many great tournaments, it is unbelievable when you check everything he has achieved so far."

When asked about the players who could give the three legends a run for their money, the 34-year-old replied,

Advertisement

"Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Dominic Thiem are there to challenge the 'Big 3' . One spectacular season is behind us and we should get similar or even a better one in 2020."

What's next?

As all the big stars have registered themselves for Australian Open 2020, the fans will get an idea about the things to come in January next year.