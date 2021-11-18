Stefanos Tsitsipas maintains positive outlook following ATP Finals heartbreak, says he will come back "roaring and fighting" next year

Stefanos Tsitsipas has promised to come back "roaring and fighting" after being forced to withdraw from the 2021 ATP Finals due to an arm injury.

The 23-year-old was beaten in straight sets by Andrey Rublev in his opening round-robin match in Turin. The Greek then pulled out of the tournament shortly before his next match against Casper Ruud.

In an Instagram post, Tsitsipas said he was disappointed to end his season in such a fashion as he had been looking forward to competing in the ATP Finals all year.

"Not a way I would have expected to end this season. Tough to wrap my head around it. The kind of tournament I was really looking forward on playing all the way this year," Tsitsipas said.

The Greek then went on to acknowledge all the positive moments he had on the court this year. Tsitsipas said he would not dwell on the disappointments and stated that his health and well-being will remain a top priority.

"I would like to dedicate this to all the beautiful moments I had on court this year. Cheers to all of the hard work, growth, commitment, suffering, belief, acceptance, devotion, audacity, and solace put into 2021. There is no room for negativity, and absolutely no reason to feel any type of regret, sorrow or dismay. My health and well-being is the most important thing, and it will always be."

Tsitsipas also thanked his team and his fans for the support they had shown him throughout the season.

"I would like to personally thank every single supporter and believer of mine for their dedication thought-out this every day journey. Fans are family. Coaches, agents, trainers, physios, managers, partners, organisations, charities and colleagues thank you for bringing the best out of me on the daily. Your values are equally worth."

The Greek signed off with a promise to come back stronger next year.

"Can’t wait to be back on court roaring and fighting."

A look back at Stefanos Tsitsipas' 2021 season

Stefanos Tsitsipas at the 2021 ATP Finals.

Stefanos Tsitsipas had a brilliant 2021 campaign. He reached the Australian Open semifinals for the second time, before winning his first Masters 1000 title in Monte Carlo.

The Greek followed that up by reaching his maiden Grand Slam final at Roland Garros. Tsitsipas led Novak Djokovic by two sets to love in the final, but the Serb staged a remarkable comeback to win the title.

Tsitsipas' form dropped off towards the end of the season, but he will still end the year ranked No. 4 in the world.

Edited by Arvind Sriram