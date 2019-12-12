Stefanos Tsitsipas recalls how he spent hours watching Roger Federer's matches as a youngster

Jakob Haugerud FOLLOW ANALYST News 12 Dec 2019, 16:54 IST SHARE

Stefanos Tsitsipas

What's the story?

NextGen figurehead Stefanos Tsitsipas recently spoke about his life as a young boy, with a dream to become a professional tennis player and compete in Grand Slams. The Greek tennis pro talked in particular about the many occasions when he would stay up all night to watch tennis matches, especially those that involved Roger Federer.

In case you didn't know...

Tsitsipas has spoken on numerous occasions about his respect and admiration for Federer. Incredibly, when the Swiss legend - who many regard as the greatest tennis player ever - started his professional tennis career, Tsitsipas hadn't even been born yet!

The two faced off against each other thrice in 2019, with Tsitsipas beating Federer two times - at the Australian Open and the ATP Finals.

Stefanos Tsitsipas (L) and Roger Federer

The heart of the matter

"I used to stay up late and watch the matches between Roger Federer and Andy Roddick, that (2009) Wimbledon final. I stayed up for five hours and watched the entire match," Tsitsipas said.

The Championships - Wimbledon 2009 Day Thirteen

The Greek has gone from a starry-eyed boy to an actual tennis pro in no time, and he is now rubbing shoulders with the people he once idolized.

"I grew up watching the Grand Slams on TV and wanting to be there. I thought: It's a mission impossible! But now it's a big pleasure to be part of this dream that I had," he added.

Tsitsipas then discussed the new ATP Cup that is due to begin in 2020.

Advertisement

"I am happy to be part of the ATP Tour and play at the highest possible level. The new tournament from ATP is always great, coming up with a new idea and concept. I will be playing for my country which will be very important for us," he said.

What's next?

Like with Federer recently talking about his idols as a youngster, it must be inspiring for youngsters all around the world to hear from Tsitsipas that he too was once just a child with a dream. He has had a breakthrough year in 2019 and already looks like a great ambassador for the sport, and that has to act as a source of motivation for all aspiring tennis players.