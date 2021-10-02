Stefanos Tsitsipas soaks up the California sun ahead of Indian Wells Masters, showcases his photography skills

Stefanos Tsitsipas recently arrived in California for the Indian Wells Masters, which is scheduled to begin next week. The young Greek was spotted soaking in the sights in the Golden State.

As per his latest social media post, Tsitsipas is in Los Angeles. The 23-year-old can be seen posing in the middle of nature looking rather stylish.

He also took to Twitter to showcase his photography skills, posting some striking black and white photos of the Los Angeles scenery that he captured.

The 2021 Indian Wells Masters starts on 4 October and Tsitsipas will be seeded second in the tournament. He will be aiming to win his second Masters 1000 title, having lifted the Monte-Carlo Masters trophy earlier this year.

The 23-year old is also just four wins away from bettering his previous record of most match wins in a season (54).

However, his record at Indian Wells is pretty dismal, having never progressed beyond the second round in two previous attempts. But given his form this year, Tsitsipas should be able to improve on that record.

Stefanos Tsitsipas looks to channel Bjorn Borg in social media post

Tsitsipas at the 2021 French Open.

In another social media post, Tsitsipas was seen in various throwback outfits reminiscent of the 80s. When asked how he felt about his outfit, the Greek said it was like he was recast as a character in the 2016 Borg vs McEnroe movie.

The movie was a biographical drama depicting the careers of John McEnroe and Bjorn Borg and starred Sverrir Gudnason and Shia LeBouf as the Swede and the American respectively. Tsitsipas unsurprisingly wanted to be Borg, who is one of the Greek's idols.

During their time together at the 2021 Laver Cup, the 23-year-old stated that Borg constantly inspired him to be a better player. Tsitsipas also cited the Laver Cup as his favorite tournament.

"I think every single member of Team Europe has something different to offer," Stefanos Tsitsipas said. "They all are different personalities. Bjorn and Thomas have contributed a lot in kind of inspiring us and giving us that purpose, that drive to get better every single day. Having them around is a pleasure beyond pleasure, to be learning from them, to be sharing the court with them."

