Arantxa Sanchez Vicario recalled her past encounters against Steffi Graf at Hamburg.

The former World No. 1 was in attendance at the Hamburg European Open, a tournament that she won thrice when it was called the Citizen Cup. While speaking to the event's director Sandra Reichel, Sanchez Vicario claimed that it was one of her favorite tournaments and one that was good for preparing for the French Open.

The Spaniard also recalled some of her past battles with Steffi Graf, claiming that playing the German was a pleasure and that she had to play her best tennis. Sanchez Vicario spoke about the 1994 Citizen Cup final where she won a thriller against Graf 4-6, 7-6(6), 7-6(3).

"It was one of my favourite tournaments on the tour and a great preparation for the French Open. I remember a couple of great battles with Steffi here in front of a passionate crowd. It was always a pleasure," Sanchez Vicario said.

"Steffi was the best at that moment and I needed to play my best tennis. Winning the tournament here three times is amazing. The 1994 final was very close and I remember that I had a to run a lot. I won the important points, which made me win the title in the end. Nice memories to go back," she added.

Steffi Graf and Arantxa Sanchez Vicario squared off thrice at Hamburg, and all of their matches came in the final. The former came out on top in 1990 and 1992 while the Spaniard triumphed in 1994.

Steffi Graf and Arantxa Sanchez Vicario locked horns in 7 Grand Slam finals

Steffi Graf with husband Andre Agassi

Seven out of the 36 encounters between Steffi Graf and Arantxa Sanchez Vicario came in Grand Slam finals, the first of which came at the 1989 US Open, which the then-teenaged Spaniard won 7-6(6), 3-6, 7-5.

The two did not face each other in another Major title clash until the Australian Open, which Graf won 6-0, 6-2. That year, Sanchez Vicario beat the German 1-6, 7-6(3), 6-4 in the US Open final.

Graf won the next four meetings between the two in Grand Slam finals, triumphing at the French Open and Wimbledon in 1995 and 1996. Overall, the German leads 28-8 in the head-to-head against Sanchez Vicario.

Their last meeting came in the 1996 Wimbledon final, with Graf winning 6-3, 7-5 to clinch what turned out to be her last title at the grasscourt Major.

