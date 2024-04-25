Andre Agassi once discussed how his wife Steffi Graf supported him throughout his tennis career.

Graf and Agassi have been happily married for almost 27 years. They share two children: Jaden Gil, who is 23 years old, and Jaz Elle, 21. Despite their parents' impressive tennis legacy, neither Jaden nor Jaz has pursued tennis. Jaden has chosen baseball, while his sister has shown remarkable talent as a dancer.

During a press conference following his victory at the 2002 Madrid Open, where he defeated Jiri Novak (W/O), Agassi opened up to the media about the significant role his wife Graf, a tennis legend herself, played in his life through her unwavering support.

"I can honestly say that I feel as eager and inspired in my life now as I ever have - if not considerably more," Agassi said.

"But the support from Stefanie is a crucial part of that because there's just a lot more work that goes into moving from week to week. She makes it so I don't have to spend endless weeks on the road without her or Jaden. I have wonderful support there," he added.

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf began dating in 1999 before exchanging vows two years later. Before his relationship with the German tennis star, Agassi was married to the renowned actress Brooke Shields.

Andre Agassi revealed that Jaden and Jaz didn't understand his and Steffi Graf's fame initially

Steffi Graf (L) and Andre Agassi

During 'The Netflix Slam' in March 2024, Andre Agassi opened up to People magazine, sharing that his children, Jaden and Jaz, initially struggled to comprehend the extent of fame he and Steffi Graf had.

"Somehow there's going to be this moment where they go, 'These are my parents.' So when people are coming up to us in grocery stores, [Jaden and Jaz] were like, 'What's up with these people?'" Agassi said.

"So you go through a whole phase of them going, 'Well, this makes no sense that the people are coming up as if there’s a big deal.' And then they start to put together why it's a big deal," he added.

The eight-time Grand Slam champion also mentioned that Jaden and Jaz began to understand over time.

"They start to realize they're looking behind the Wizard of Oz curtain and they realize it's not all that. So there's a healthy balance that kind of is inevitable through the whole process," Agassi said.

