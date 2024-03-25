"Steffi Graf was, hands down, one of the greatest players; She was just awesome" - When Serena Williams opened up about her admiration for German icon

Serena Williams once offered high praise for Steffi Graf, hailing her as one of the all-time greats in tennis.

Williams made these remarks during the 2008 Miami Open, where she successfully defended her title. She defeated Edina Gallovits-Hall, Flavia Pennetta, Kaia Kanepi, Justine Henin, Svetlana Kuznetsova and Jelena Jankovic on her way to the trophy.

During a press conference at the WTA 1000 tournament, Serena Williams was asked about Steffi Graf and was left pleasantly speechless. The American said that playing against the German legend was a "dream come true" moment for her.

"I mean, Steffi Graff, what could - I mean, when I played her it was just like a dream come true," Williams said. "She was, hands down, one of the greatest players. One of the few players to win a Golden Slam: All the Grand Slams and the Olympics."

Williams then praised Graf for her amazing footwork and overall greatness, on and off the court.

"Yeah, you know, when I think of Steffi Graff, I just think of the greatest," Williams said. "She had the greatest footwork ever. She was so focused all the time. She was a great player, you know, both on and off the court that I had a chance to experience, and it was just an amazing experience. She was just awesome."

Serena Williams and Steffi Graf faced each other twice on the WTA Tour. Their first meeting occurred at the 1999 Sydney International (now known as the ASB Classic), with the German coming out on top. They crossed paths again in the final of Indian Wells a few months later, where the American won her first WTA 1000 title.

Steffi Graf won 22 Grand Slams while Serena Williams won 23

Steffi Graf pictured with her last Grand Slam trophy at the 1999 French Open

Steffi Graf and Serena Williams were two of the most dominant forces in women's tennis during their playing days, each with their own unique style. However, they shared a common trait: an impressive collection of Grand Slam titles.

Graf holds a unique record as the only player, male or female, to have won each Major at least four times. Her greatest success came at Wimbledon, where she won seven titles, followed by six titles at the French Open, five at the US Open, and four at the Australian Open.

Meanwhile, Williams boasts seven titles each at the Melbourne Slam and the grasscourt Major. She also clinched the New York Major six times and secured three Roland-Garros victories.

