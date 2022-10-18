Stockholm Open 2022: Holger Rune vs Cristian Garin preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (7) Holger Rune vs Cristian Garin

Date: October 19, 2022

Tournament: Stockholm Open 2022

Round: Second round (Round of 16)

Venue: Kungliga Tennishallen in Stockholm, Sweden

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Indoor Hardcourt

Prize money: €648,130

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK – Amazon Prime Video

Holger Rune vs Cristian Garin preview

World No. 27 Holger Rune will square off against World No. 89 Cristian Garin in the second round of the Stockholm Open on Wednesday.

Holger Rune progressed to the round of 16, having scored a routine win over Brazil’s Thiago Monteiro 7-5, 6-2 in the first round in Stockholm. The Dane entered the tournament on the back of a runner-up finish at the Sofia Open against Swiss player Marc-Andrea Huesler.

Rune has had mixed results this season with a win-loss record of 25-23. In a season of highs and lows, the teenager won a Challenger title in Sanremo, Italy. He then claimed his maiden ATP tour title at the Bavarian International after his opponent Botic van de Zandschulp’s mid-match retirement in the final. Rune also reached a career-high of World No. 26 in August.

Apart from winning his first title in Germany, the young Dane featured in the semifinals of the Lyon Open and went on to make his Grand Slam quarterfinal debut at the French Open. Rune’s results then went downhill as he recorded a seven-match losing streak before making a slight recovery in the summer hardcourt season.

Cristian Garin, meanwhile, has a negative winning record of 18-21. He faced many opening-round losses but had a few positive results, having made the semifinals of the ATP 250 in Houston and the quarterfinals of the Italian Open and Wimbledon. The Chilean's ranking dropped from No. 17 at the start of the 2022 season to his current ranking of World No. 89, also partly owing to no ranking points being awarded at Wimbledon, where he reached the quarterfinals.

In his first-round match in Stockholm, Garin secured a firm victory over Australian qualifier Jason Kubler 6-2, 6-4, thus ending a three-match losing streak.

Holger Rune vs Cristian Garin head-to-head

Holger Rune leads 1-0 in the head-to-head against Cristian Garin. The duo clashed earlier this year at the 2022 Serbia Open, where the Dane earned a 6-3, 6-1 victory in the first round.

Holger Rune vs Cristian Garin odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Holger Rune -350 -3.5 (-138) Over 21.5 (-125) Cristian Garin +275 +3.5 (+100) Under 21.5 (-110)

Holger Rune vs Cristian Garin prediction

After his impressive run at the Sofia Open, the Dane will look to make a deep run in Stockholm

Rune is an aggressive player and a smooth mover on the court. He enjoys implementing dropshots and does so with finesse. The teenager has been reviving his form in recent days and was able to limit his unforced error count to just eight in his first-round match-up and gave no breakpoints to his opponent. Garin, meanwhile, may have scored better in his previous match, but had to save three breakpoints and made 17 unforced errors.

The Chilean, however, is a tenacious athlete and possesses excellent defensive skills. He will look to wear down his opponent in a bid to extract points.

There are no clear favorites due to the inconsistent form of both players. Garin, however, is still finding his feet back in the competition and is likely to come up short against the determined teenager.

Pick: Rune to win in three sets.

