Strasbourg 2022: Angelique Kerber vs Aliaksandra Sasnovich preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Internationaux de Strasbourg

Fixture: (2/WC) Angelique Kerber vs (Q) Aliaksandra Sasnovich.

Date: 18 May 2022.

Tournament: Internationaux de Strasbourg 2022.

Round: Second Round (Round of 16).

Venue: Strasbourg, France.

Category: WTA 250.

Surface: Clay.

Prize money: $251,750.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Angelique Kerber vs Aliaksandra Sasnovich preview

Angelique Kerber at the 2022 Italian Open.

Former World No. 1 Angelique Kerber will square off against qualifier Aliaksandra Sasnovich in the second round of the 2022 Internationaux de Strasbourg on Wednesday.

Kerber arrived in Strasbourg on the back of a six-match losing streak. After her fourth-round loss to Iga Swiatek in Indian Wells, the German lost in the first round of the Miami Open and in both of her Billie Jean King Cup ties. She then made opening-round exits in Stuttgart and Rome as well.

Kerber finally tasted victory after two months while competing in Strasbourg. She defeated home favorite Diane Parry 6-3, 6-4 to snap her losing skid and also bring up her first win of the clay season. The three-time Grand Slam champion will now aim to get some more wins under her belt ahead of Roland Garros.

Aliaksandra Sasnovich at the 2022 Italian Open.

At last week's Italian Open, Aliaksandra Sasnovich came through qualifying to secure her spot in the main draw. She defeated the higher-ranked Veronika Kudermetova in three sets in the first round, but lost to World No. 3 Paula Badosa in straight sets in her next match.

Sasanovich had to go through qualifying in Strasbourg as well. She defeated Vlada Koval and Lena Papadakis in straight sets to advance to the main draw. In the first round, she won 6-4, 6-2 against Julie Gervais.

The Belarusian will now be aiming to win consecutive main-draw matches for the first time since the Miami Open in March.

Angelique Kerber vs Aliaksandra Sasnovich head-to-head

Kerber leads Sasnovich 1-0 in the head-to-head. She won their only prior encounter in three sets at the 2021 Wimbledon.

Angelique Kerber vs Aliaksandra Sasnovich odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Angelique Kerber +105 +1.5 (-250) Over 20.5 (-145) Aliaksandra Sasnovich -135 -1.5 (+165) Under 20.5 (+100)

All odds are sourced from BetMGM.

Angelique Kerber vs Aliaksandra Sasnovich prediction

Angelique Kerber at the 2022 Indian Wells Open.

Given her past accomplishments and higher ranking, Kerber will be the favorite on paper heading into this contest. However, her recent results have been quite similar to Sasnovich's. The Belarusian has also played and won more on clay this season as she has had to compete in the qualifying rounds as well.

Kerber is still one of the best returners on tour but has regressed a bit in that department. Out of the 13 break points she had against Parry in the first round, she could only convert three. Against a top player, so many wasted opportunities could've proved to be costly.

She is also famous for her impeccable court coverage. Though she has slowed down just a bit recently, at the age of 34, Kerber remains much quicker than her younger counterparts.

Sasnovich, meanwhile, was up against a player ranked 725th in the first round in Strasbourg, but managed to lose serve thrice. The match should've been more one-sided given the Belarusian is a top 50 player.

She is also quite adept at redirecting pace and playing from the baseline, but engaging in lengthy rallies won't help her against the three-time Major champion.

Kerber and Sasnovich do tend to struggle on their serves, but the former World No. 1's returning prowess has helped her stay in contention throughout matches. The same cannot be said of her opponent.

Kerber will also feel more confident in her game after ending her losing streak. Sometimes just one win can be a turning point for a champion to rediscover their form and that could very well be the case for the German. She's likely to squeak past Sasnovich in a closely fought battle.

Pick: Angelique Kerber to win in three sets.

