Strasbourg 2024: Danielle Collins vs Clara Burel preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Internationaux de Strasbourg

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Danielle Collins vs Clara Burel

Date: May 23, 2024

Tournament: Internationaux de Strasbourg 2024

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: Tennis Club de Strasbourg, Strasbourg, France

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Clay

Prize money: $922,573

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports

Danielle Collins vs Clara Burel preview

Danielle Collins at the 2024 Italian Open.

Third seed Danielle Collins will take on home favorite Clara Burel in the quarterfinals of the 2024 Internationaux de Strasbourg on Thursday, May 23.

Collins received a bye into the second round, facing Katerina Siniakova. The American cruised through the opening set as she claimed it for the loss of only one game.

The second set was more competitive as Siniakova had a few break-point chances to keep herself in contention. However, Collins proved too good for her and broke the Czech's serve twice to register a routine 6-1, 6-2 win.

Burel kicked off her campaign with a 7-5, 0-6, 6-1 win over former World No. 1 Karolina Pliskova. She was up against defending champion Elina Svitolina in the second round.

Svitolina dealt the first blow in the opening set to go 5-3 up but unraveled afterward. She couldn't close out the set and wasted a set point as Burel went on a three-game run.

Burel herself failed to serve out the set at 6-5 as Svitolina broke back to force a tie-break. The Frenchwoman edged out her opponent in it to take the set. The Ukrainian squandered her lead twice in the second set but regrouped towards the end with another break to clinch the set.

However, Svitolina couldn't complete the comeback as she faded away in the third set. Burel swept six straight games to complete a 7-6 (1), 4-6, 6-1 win and reach the biggest quarterfinal of her career.

Danielle Collins vs Clara Burel head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Danielle Collins vs Clara Burel odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Danielle Collins

-650

+1.5 (-2000)

Over 19.5 (-115) Clara Burel

+400

-1.5 (+700)

Under 19.5 (-120)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Danielle Collins vs Clara Burel prediction

Clara Burel at the 2024 Internationaux de Strasbourg.

Collins' purple patch is far from over as she made light work of Siniakova to reach yet another quarterfinal. She is now one win away from re-entering the top 10 of the WTA rankings.

Burel fell to Svitolina in the semifinals here last year but avenged that loss with a memorable win this time. She struck 46 winners compared to 31 unforced errors and won 70 percent of her first serve points.

Burel had never defeated a top-20 player before this year, and now she has two wins over them. She troubled Svitolina with her volleys, drop shots, and slices, and will aim to do so against Collins as well. The Frenchwoman won 22 of her 26 net approaches in the previous round.

However, Burel will need to raise her level even more if she wants to get the better of Collins. When the only players to beat your opponent in the last two months are ranked No. 1 and 2 in the world, anything less than your very best won't cut it. The American's current form makes her the heavy favorite to advance further.

Pick: Danielle Collins to win in straight sets.