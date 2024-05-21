Match Details

Fixture: Emma Navarro vs (2) Beatriz Haddad Maia

Date: Wednesday, May 22

Tournament: Internationaux de Strasbourg 2024

Round: Second Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Tennis Club de Strasbourg, Strasbourg, France

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Clay (Outdoor)

Prize Money: $922,573

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports

Emma Navarro vs Beatriz Haddad Maia preview

Emma Navarro at the 2024 Billie Jean King Cup

Emma Navarro will take on the second seed Beatriz Haddad Maia in the second round of the 2024 Internationaux de Strasbourg on Wednesday, May 22.

Navarro had a great start to the 2024 season, but her form dipped since the start of the clay court swing. She won her opener in Charleston but lost in the following round to Jacqueline Cristian in a tight three-set contest.

She again opened her campaign in Madrid with a win but lost to Haddad Maia in the following round in straight sets. She took on former World No. 2 Paula Badosa in her opener in Italy and started brightly, taking the first set comfortably. A valiant fightback from Badosa in sets two and three, however, saw her clinch the tie 1-6, 6-4, 6-2.

Navarro kicked off her campaign in Strasbourg with a convincing 6-4, 6-1 win over French veteran Alize Cornet in the first round. She won 74% points on her first serve and broke her opponent 5 times in as many opportunities presented.

Haddad Maia, meanwhile, kicked off her 2024 campaign with a third-round finish at the Australian Open. She then reached the semi-finals of the Abu Dhabi Open, losing to Daria Kasatkina in a tight three-setter.

After multiple disappointing early-round defeats, Haddad Maia finally came good in Madrid, reaching the last eight, beating the likes of Sara Errani, Emma Navarro, and Maria Sakkari. Up against top seed Iga Swiatek, she took the first set but fizzled out in the next two sets. She won her opener at the Italian Open but was sent packing by an in-form Madison Keys in the following round.

Emma Navarro vs Beatriz Haddad Maia head-to-head

Emma Navarro and Beatriz Haddad Maia have played twice on the WTA tour with their head-to-head split evenly at 1-1. Haddad Maia won their most recent encounter earlier this year in Madrid in straight sets 6-4, 6-4.

Emma Navarro vs Beatriz Haddad Maia odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Emma Navarro Beatriz Haddad Maia

(Odds sourced from BetMGM)

Emma Navarro vs Beatriz Haddad Maia prediction

Beatriz Haddad Maia at the 2024 Mutua Madrid Open

Emma Navarro and Beatriz Haddad Maia's match promises to be an exciting one, with both of them eager to make it into the business end of the tournament.

Navarro might have started the season well, but she hasn't been at her best since the start of the clay court swing. With a 3-3 match record on clay so far, the young American will look to find her best form this week as she heads into the all-important French Open.

Haddad Maia, meanwhile, didn't get off to the best start at the beginning of the year but has turned it up a notch on clay. She had an impressive run to the last eight in Madrid but was a shadow of that in Rome where she lost in the third round. She holds a 14-13 match record this season and will look to improve that.

Both players head into the encounter evenly matched. Haddad Maia, however, could hold a slight edge being the slightly better clay court player.

The winner could ultimately boil down to who serves better and plays the crunch points better.

Pick: Haddad Maia in three sets.