Strasbourg 2024 Final: Danielle Collins vs Madison Keys preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick | Internationaux de Strasbourg

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Danielle Collins vs (4) Madison Keys

Date: Saturday, May 25

Time: 9:00 a.m. ET, 1:00 p.m. GMT, & 6:30 p.m. IST

Tournament: Internationaux de Strasbourg 2024

Round: Final

Venue: Tennis Club de Strasbourg, Strasbourg, France

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: $922,573

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports

Danielle Collins vs Madison Keys preview

Collins at the 2024 Internationaux de Strasbourg

Third seed Danielle Collins will battle it out with compatriot and fourth seed Madison Keys for the 2024 Internationaux de Strasbourg crown on Saturday, May 25.

Collins has been brilliant on the clay this season and seems to have carried that good form in Strasbourg. She opened her campaign against Katerina Siniakova in the second round after receiving a bye in the first. A clinical all-around performance saw her seal a 6-1, 6-2 win. She was equally decisive in her next match against Clara Burel, dropping just 4 games en route to a 6-1, 6-3 thrashing.

Up against the tricky Anhelina Kalinina in the semifinals, Collins edged a tight first set in the breaker. Normal service resumed in the second set for the American, as she broke twice to seal an emphatic 7-6 (3), 6-2 win.

Keys has also impressed on the red dirt this year, with her semifinal finish in Madrid and a quarterfinal finish in Rome. She kicked off her Strasbourg campaign with a 7-5, 6-0 win over Xinyu Wang in the second round. She dropped just four games in her quarterfinal encounter against Magda Linette, scoring a 6-1, 6-3 win.

Up against fifth seed Liudmila Samsonova in the semifinals, Keys put on a show for everyone in attendance as she swept her opponent off the court with a 6-1, 6-3 scoreline.

Danielle Collins vs Madison Keys head-to-head

Collins and Keys have met just twice on tour, and their head-to-head is split evenly at 1-1. They last played back in 2020 in the quarterfinals of the Brisbane Open. Keys convincingly won that match 6-4, 6-1.

Danielle Collins vs Madison Keys odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Danielle Collins -160 +1.5 (-450) Over 21.5 (-125) Madison Keys +130 -1.5 (+280) Under 21.5 (-110)

(Odds sourced from BetMGM)

Danielle Collins vs Madison Keys prediction

Madison Keys at the 2024 Internationaux de Strasbourg

Danielle Collins and Madison Keys' blockbuster summit clash in Strasbourg promises to be a thriller given the impressive run of form both have had lately.

Collins has been a revelation on the clay this season, having already won the Charleston Open and reached the last four in Rome. She has been on song in Strasbourg up until now and has hardly broken a sweat over her three matches so far.

Collins' serving and baseline play has been impeccable all week. She is also yet to drop a set and looks like a handful for anybody who's going to go up against her.

Keys has also impressed all week just like her compatriot. She bageled her opponent in her first-round encounter and dropped just four games in her second match. The 29-year-old put up another dominant display in the last four, dropping just four games again en route to the win.

She's also been impressive on serve, winning 80.6% points behind her first serve across the tournament.

While it is hard to pick a favorite, Collins holds the slightest of edge-based purely based on the form she has been in and the momentum she's riding on.

Pick: Danielle Collins in three sets.