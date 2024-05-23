Strasbourg 2024: Madison Keys vs Magda Linette preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Internationaux de Strasbourg

Match Details

Fixture: (4) Madison Keys vs Magda Linette

Date: May 23, 2024

Tournament: Internationaux de Strasbourg 2024

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: Tennis Club de Strasbourg, Strasbourg, France

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Clay

Prize money: $922,573

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports

Madison Keys vs Magda Linette preview

Madison Keys at the 2024 Italian Open.

Fourth seed Madison Keys will face Magda Linette in the quarterfinals of the 2024 Internationaux de Strasbourg on Thursday, May 23.

Following a first-round bye, Keys took on Wang Xinyu in the second round. The pair traded service breaks to start the match, after which they remained steady on serve until the end of the first set.

Wang served to stay in the set at 6-5 but Keys secured a break of serve to take the set. The latter wrapped up the match soon after that as she dished out a bagel in the second set for a 7-5, 6-0 win.

Linette beat Sorana Cirstea 7-5, 7-5 in her opener to reach the second round, where sixth seed Ekaterina Alexandrova awaited her. The two fought hard in the first set but ultimately it was the Russian who snagged the set by coming out on top in the tie-break.

Linette got back on track in the second set as she raced to a 5-2 lead. While she failed to close out the set on her first try, she broke Alexandrova's serve in the ninth game to take the set.

The momentum tilted in Alexandrova's favor as she went 3-1 up in the decider. However, in one final twist, Linette reeled off five consecutive games for a 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-3 comeback win.

Madison Keys vs Magda Linette head-to-head

Keys leads Linette 3-1 in the head-to-head. The American won their previous encounter at the 2023 Charleston Open in three sets.

Madison Keys vs Magda Linette odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Madison Keys

-275 +1.5 (-650) Over 21.5 (-110) Magda Linette

+210 -1.5 (+375) Under 21.5 (-125)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Madison Keys vs Magda Linette prediction

Magda Linette at the 2024 Madrid Open.

Linette's comeback win over Alexandrova snapped her eight-match losing skid against top-20 players. She will now aim to score back-to-back wins over top-20 players for the first time since her semifinal run at the 2023 Australian Open.

Keys continued her good run of form to reach her third consecutive quarterfinal of the clay swing. Iga Swiatek was the player to stop the last couple of times as she lost to the World No. 1 in Madrid and Rome.

Keys will have to deal with another Pole in the absence of Swiatek. She has a winning record against Linette and has been able to overwhelm her with her hard-hitting game. The American played quite well in the previous round against Wang, and after nabbing a tight first set, ran away with the match.

After a disappointing start to the season, Linette has thrived during the clay swing. Of her 13 wins this year, 10 have been on clay. She even reached the final in Rouen, losing to Sloane Stephens. She has the potential to challenge Keys but the latter's form makes her the favorite to win this duel.

Pick: Madison Keys to win in straight sets.