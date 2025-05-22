Strasbourg 2025: Danielle Collins vs Liudmila Samsonova preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick | Internationaux de Strasbourg

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: Danielle Collins vs Liudmila Samsonova

Date: May 23, 2025

Tournament: Internationaux de Strasbourg 2025

Round: Semifinal

Venue: Tennis Club de Strasbourg, Strasbourg, France

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: $922,573

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports

Danielle Collins vs Liudmila Samsonova preview

The semifinal round at the 2025 Strasbourg Open will have two big strikers of the tennis balls, Danielle Collins and Liudmila Samsonova, lock horns in an exciting battle.

Ad

Trending

Samsonova, the eighth seed at this year’s tournament, has already matched her performance at the venue from 12 months ago. She has beaten the likes of Paula Badosa, Diane Parry, and Linda Noskova to not only book her spot in the last four but also improve her season’s win-loss to 13-11.

The Russian had come into the tournament in poor form, having scored back-to-back wins only twice this season. She now finds herself just one win away from a first final since ‘s-Hertogenbosch in June last year.

Ad

Collins is a former Rome finalist (Source: Getty)

Collins, much like Samsonova, had endured a slow start to the season. She did not make the quarterfinal at any event that she played until Charleston at the back end of March. Things have taken a somewhat positive turn since.

Ad

The American scored wins over the likes of Elena Ruse and Iga Swiatek to make the Rome third round before losing to Elina Svitolina. Here in Strasbourg, she has scored three-set wins over Emma Raducanu and Sofia Kenin to improve her season’s win-loss to 12-6.

Danielle Collins vs Liudmila Samsonova head-to-head

Samsonova leads their head-to-head record 1-0. She defeated the American 6-1, 6-3 in their only meeting in the first round in Washington in 2023.

Ad

Danielle Collins vs Liudmila Samsonova odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Danielle Collins Liudmila Samsonova

Ad

(Odds will be updated when available.)

Danielle Collins vs Liudmila Samsonova prediction

Samsonova is through to her second straight Strasbourg semifinal. (Source: Getty)

Both Danielle Collins and Liudmila Samsonova like to take the ball early and will look to take on the role of aggressors when they step out on court for their semifinal showdown.

Ad

The one area where Collins can somewhat separate herself today would be serve. The American has thundered down 19 aces in her two matches against her opponent’s 13 in three matches. She also has a slightly higher first-serve winning percentage, 72% against her opponent’s 65%.

In a tight match-up like this, even the smallest of advantages can feel big. Collins, besides her obvious serving advantage, also has superior experience playing on the big stage. If she can keep the errors in check, the American can have a shot at scoring a first win over Samsonova and book her spot in the summit clash.

Prediction: Collins to win in three sets

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vedant Chandel Vedant is an experienced journalist at Sportskeeda, having been part of the team since 2016. Known for his insightful coverage of Tennis, Hockey, and Olympic sports at the company, he has also been contributing to the Hindustan Times for the past 3 years.



Holding a Master's degree in English, and a PG Diploma in Print Journalism, Vedant's academic background equips him well for his journalism endeavors. He has covered the Olympics qualifiers on the ground, taken exclusive interviews with multiple Indian Olympians, and clinched Sportskeeda's prestigious Writer Award for Best Olympics Commentator in 2021.



While Vedant remains neutral on the Tennis GOAT debate, he holds a deep admiration for Tsvetana Pironkova and Petra Kvitova for their unparallelled grasscourt skills and personalities, along with Juan Martin del Potro. As for tournaments, his heart is undeniably drawn to Wimbledon, and when asked why, he simply states, "There's something about the grass."



Beyond his passion for sports, he enjoys traveling and has a soft spot for good movies. Know More