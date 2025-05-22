Strasbourg 2025: Danielle Collins vs Liudmila Samsonova preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick | Internationaux de Strasbourg

Match Details
Fixture: Danielle Collins vs Liudmila Samsonova
Date: May 23, 2025
Tournament: Internationaux de Strasbourg 2025
Round: Semifinal
Venue: Tennis Club de Strasbourg, Strasbourg, France
Category: WTA 500
Surface: Clay
Prize Money: $922,573
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports
Danielle Collins vs Liudmila Samsonova preview
The semifinal round at the 2025 Strasbourg Open will have two big strikers of the tennis balls, Danielle Collins and Liudmila Samsonova, lock horns in an exciting battle.
Samsonova, the eighth seed at this year’s tournament, has already matched her performance at the venue from 12 months ago. She has beaten the likes of Paula Badosa, Diane Parry, and Linda Noskova to not only book her spot in the last four but also improve her season’s win-loss to 13-11.
The Russian had come into the tournament in poor form, having scored back-to-back wins only twice this season. She now finds herself just one win away from a first final since ‘s-Hertogenbosch in June last year.
Collins, much like Samsonova, had endured a slow start to the season. She did not make the quarterfinal at any event that she played until Charleston at the back end of March. Things have taken a somewhat positive turn since.
The American scored wins over the likes of Elena Ruse and Iga Swiatek to make the Rome third round before losing to Elina Svitolina. Here in Strasbourg, she has scored three-set wins over Emma Raducanu and Sofia Kenin to improve her season’s win-loss to 12-6.
Danielle Collins vs Liudmila Samsonova head-to-head
Samsonova leads their head-to-head record 1-0. She defeated the American 6-1, 6-3 in their only meeting in the first round in Washington in 2023.
Danielle Collins vs Liudmila Samsonova odds
Danielle Collins vs Liudmila Samsonova prediction
Both Danielle Collins and Liudmila Samsonova like to take the ball early and will look to take on the role of aggressors when they step out on court for their semifinal showdown.
The one area where Collins can somewhat separate herself today would be serve. The American has thundered down 19 aces in her two matches against her opponent’s 13 in three matches. She also has a slightly higher first-serve winning percentage, 72% against her opponent’s 65%.
In a tight match-up like this, even the smallest of advantages can feel big. Collins, besides her obvious serving advantage, also has superior experience playing on the big stage. If she can keep the errors in check, the American can have a shot at scoring a first win over Samsonova and book her spot in the summit clash.
Prediction: Collins to win in three sets