Strasbourg 2025: Leylah Fernandez vs Diane Parry preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick | Internationaux de Strasbourg

Match Details

Fixture: Leylah Fernandez vs Diane Parry

Date: May 18, 2025

Tournament: Internationaux de Strasbourg 2025

Round: First Round

Venue: Tennis Club de Strasbourg, Strasbourg, France

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: $922,573

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports

Leylah Fernandez vs Diane Parry preview

Fernandez in action at the Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2025 - Day Seven - Source: Getty

Leylah Fernandez will take on Diane Parry in the first round of the Strasbourg International.

Fernandez has yet to make a valuable contribution this year. Apart from third-round exits in Melbourne, Miami, and Rome, the Canadian reached the quarterfinals of the Abu Dhabi Open. Despite a resilient effort against Ashlyn Krueger, the American outfoxed her in Abu Dhabi, 7-5, 4-6, 6-2.

Fernandez started her campaign in Rome with a confident win over Antonia Ruzic, but couldn't make her mark against Marta Kostyuk. The Ukrainian defeated her 6-4, 6-2 in one hour and 32 minutes. Fernandez is making her second appearance in Strasbourg this year.

Parry in action at the Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 3 - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Diane Parry is a rising star on the main tour. She's made a slow start to the season by amassing early exits in Melbourne, Abu Dhabi, Rouen, and Madrid. She entered the main draw in Madrid via the qualifiers, but couldn't navigate past Anna Kalinskaya in the second round.

Parry will enter Strasbourg after early exits at ITF events in Saint Malo and Paris. She took on Hailey Baptiste in the first round of the ITF 125 in Paris and lost to the American, 3-6, 6-2, 6-3. The 22-year-old is making her fourth appearance in Strasbourg this year.

Leylah Fernandez vs Diane Parry head-to-head

Parry leads the head-to-head against Fernandez 1-0. She defeated the Canadian most recently in the 2024 BNP Paribas Open.

Leylah Fernandez vs Diane Parry odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Leylah Fernandez Diane Parry

Odds will be updated when available.

Leylah Fernandez vs Diane Parry prediction

Leylah Fernandez needs a strong run to revive her season on tour. The Canadian has hardly impressed her critics this year and will be eager to make the right moves in Strasbourg. She is unseeded at the event and has dropped outside the top 25 players in the world.

On the other hand, Parry hasn't had a busy season so far. The French professional missed the American hardcourt swing and only competed at the Abu Dhabi Open in the Middle East. She will be hoping to build momentum in Strasbourg and kick-start her season on clay.

Considering their ranking points and results at the highest level, Fernandez will be a slight favorite to win. The Canadian will be up against a talented opponent in Parry, but if she plays a positive brand of tennis, she should be able to advance to the last 16 in Strasbourg.

Pick: Fernandez to win in three sets.

