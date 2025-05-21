Strasbourg 2025: Paula Badosa vs Liudmila Samsonova preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick | Internationaux de Strasbourg

Match Details
Fixture: Paula Badosa vs Liudmila Samsonova
Date: May 22, 2025
Tournament: Internationaux de Strasbourg 2025
Round: Quarterfinal
Venue: Tennis Club de Strasbourg, Strasbourg, France
Category: WTA 500
Surface: Clay
Prize Money: $922,573
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports
Paula Badosa vs Liudmila Samsonova preview
Paula Badosa will take on Liudmila Samsonova in the quarterfinals of the Strasbourg International.
Badosa has made a promising start to the season so far. After a semifinal run at the Australian Open, she reached the last 16 in Dubai and Miami. Despite a valiant effort against Elena Rybakina, the Kazakh outclassed her in a thrilling three-set match in Dubai.
The Spaniard entered Strasbourg after missing Madrid and Rome due to a back injury. She started her campaign by moving past Marie Bouzkova in the second round (3-3 RET). Bouzkova was forced to retire midway through the first set due to an injury.
Meanwhile, Liudmila Samsonova has made a decent start to the season. After a semifinal run in Adelaide, she reached the quarterfinals at Indian Wells and the third round in Madrid.
The Russian entered Strasbourg after a second-round exit in Rome. She started her campaign by crusing past Linda Noskova in the first round and then eliminated Diane Parry in the second. Samsonova outfoxed the Frenchwoman Parry in straight sets, 6-4, 6-4.
Paula Badosa vs Liudmila Samsonova head-to-head
Samsonova leads the head-to-head against Badosa 3-1. However, the Spaniard defeated Samsonova most recently at the 2024 Citi Open in Washington.
Paula Badosa vs Liudmila Samsonova odds
Odds will be updated when available.
Paula Badosa vs Liudmila Samsonova predictions
Paula Badosa is competing in her first event on clay this week. She was sidelined due to fitness concerns, but looks fit to compete again on tour. The Spaniard hardly earned any game time against Bouzkova and will be eager to test herself on Thursday.
Samsonova, on the contrary, has been clinical in Strasbourg so far. She was two wins away from claiming the title last year, but Madison Keys stood in her way in the semifinal. The Russian will be determined to go one step further and get the win.
While Badosa likes to construct her points from the baseline, Samsonova is known for her versatility on the court. The Russian has the ability to keep her opposite number on the back foot. Considering their match fitness and skill set on clay, she should be able to outlast Badosa and make her way in the last eight.
Pick: Samsonova to win in three sets.