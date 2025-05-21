Strasbourg 2025: Paula Badosa vs Liudmila Samsonova preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick | Internationaux de Strasbourg

Match Details

Fixture: Paula Badosa vs Liudmila Samsonova

Date: May 22, 2025

Tournament: Internationaux de Strasbourg 2025

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: Tennis Club de Strasbourg, Strasbourg, France

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: $922,573

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports

Paula Badosa vs Liudmila Samsonova preview

Badosa in action at the Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2025 - Day One - Source: Getty

Paula Badosa will take on Liudmila Samsonova in the quarterfinals of the Strasbourg International.

Badosa has made a promising start to the season so far. After a semifinal run at the Australian Open, she reached the last 16 in Dubai and Miami. Despite a valiant effort against Elena Rybakina, the Kazakh outclassed her in a thrilling three-set match in Dubai.

The Spaniard entered Strasbourg after missing Madrid and Rome due to a back injury. She started her campaign by moving past Marie Bouzkova in the second round (3-3 RET). Bouzkova was forced to retire midway through the first set due to an injury.

Samsonova in action at the WTA500 Open Tennis Tournament Internationaux De Strasbourg - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Liudmila Samsonova has made a decent start to the season. After a semifinal run in Adelaide, she reached the quarterfinals at Indian Wells and the third round in Madrid.

The Russian entered Strasbourg after a second-round exit in Rome. She started her campaign by crusing past Linda Noskova in the first round and then eliminated Diane Parry in the second. Samsonova outfoxed the Frenchwoman Parry in straight sets, 6-4, 6-4.

Paula Badosa vs Liudmila Samsonova head-to-head

Samsonova leads the head-to-head against Badosa 3-1. However, the Spaniard defeated Samsonova most recently at the 2024 Citi Open in Washington.

Paula Badosa vs Liudmila Samsonova odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Paula Badosa Liudmila Samsonova

Odds will be updated when available.

Paula Badosa vs Liudmila Samsonova predictions

Paula Badosa is competing in her first event on clay this week. She was sidelined due to fitness concerns, but looks fit to compete again on tour. The Spaniard hardly earned any game time against Bouzkova and will be eager to test herself on Thursday.

Samsonova, on the contrary, has been clinical in Strasbourg so far. She was two wins away from claiming the title last year, but Madison Keys stood in her way in the semifinal. The Russian will be determined to go one step further and get the win.

While Badosa likes to construct her points from the baseline, Samsonova is known for her versatility on the court. The Russian has the ability to keep her opposite number on the back foot. Considering their match fitness and skill set on clay, she should be able to outlast Badosa and make her way in the last eight.

Pick: Samsonova to win in three sets.

