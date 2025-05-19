Strasbourg 2025: Paula Badosa vs Marie Bouzkova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Internationaux de Strasbourg

Match Details
Fixture: (3) Paula Badosa vs (LL) Marie Bouzkova
Date: May 20, 2025
Tournament: Internationaux de Strasbourg
Round: Second Round (Round of 16)
Venue: Tennis Club de Strasbourg, Strasbourg, France
Category: WTA 500
Surface: Clay
Prize Money: $1,064,510
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports
Paula Badosa vs Marie Bouzkova preview
After a first-round bye, third seed Paula Badosa will take on lucky loser Marie Bouzkova in the second round of the Internationaux de Strasbourg 2025.
Badosa went 1-2 in the lead-up to the Australian Open. However, that didn't stop her from reaching her maiden Major semifinal in Melbourne, ultimately losing to two-time defending champion Aryna Sabalenka. Early exits from the Abu Dhabi Open and the Qatar Open were followed by a third-round finish at the Dubai Tennis Championships.
Badosa was then forced to retire due to an injury during her second-round match at the Merida Open. She skipped the next WTA 1000 at Indian Wells and returned to action in Miami, where she withdrew prior to her fourth-round match. She hasn't competed anywhere since then. This will be her first match of the clay swing.
Bouzkova initially lost to Caroline Dolehide in the final round of qualifying in Strasbourg. However, a last-minute withdrawal opened up a lucky loser spot, which went to her. She was up against Alize Cornet in the first round, who's on the comeback trail after coming out of retirement.
Bouzkova sprinted to a 3-0 lead in the opening set. While Cornet managed to retrieve one of the breaks, the Czech broke back immediately to build a 4-1 lead. She didn't relinquish her lead after that and bagged the set. The second set was a walk in the park for her, dishing out a breadstick to beat the Frenchwoman 6-2, 6-1.
Paula Badosa vs Marie Bouzkova head-to-head
Badosa leads their rivalry 2-0. She won their previous encounter at the Citi Open 2024 in three sets.
Paula Badosa vs Marie Bouzkova odds
(Odds will be added once they're available)
Paula Badosa vs Marie Bouzkova prediction
Since this will be Badosa's first match on clay and her first in over two months, it will be tough to assess her chances heading into this match. However, she will be relieved to face a player she has always beaten in the past.
A little bit of luck has put Bouzkova in the second round. She capitalized on her second shot in a decisive manner, making light work of Cornet in the first round. She will now aim to score her first win over the Spaniard. Given her rival's injury woes, this appears to be her best shot at doing so.
Badosa played a full clay swing last year and posted an 8-5 record. Bouzkova has a 6-3 record on clay this season, with a third-round showing at the Italian Open being her best result. The Czech seems to be in decent form and against an opponent who is going to be rusty, her chances of winning seem quite high.
Pick: Marie Bouzkova to win in straight sets.