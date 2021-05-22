Stupid to say Dominic Thiem lacked motivation after US Open: Wolfgang Thiem

Wolfgang Thiem has shot down suggestions that his son Dominic Thiem's recent struggles were caused by a lack of motivation following the Austrian's US Open triumph last year.

Dominic Thiem won his maiden Grand Slam at Flushing Meadows, beating Alexander Zverev in a thrilling five-set final, but his form has since nosedived and he has suffered a string of surprising defeats this year.

Many expected the Austrian to recapture his best form during the ongoing claycourt season, but that has not transpired, with Thiem crashing out early in Rome and Lyon.

Speaking on People, Wolfgang Thiem admitted that his son's motivation levels had dipped slightly, but rubbished the notion that it had impacted his results. Dominic Thiem's father also stressed that the former French Open finalist was eager to do well at Roland Garros once again.

"That he (Dominic Thiem) wasn't motivated is a stupid expression," Wolfgang Thiem said. "He was motivated. But a few percent was missing. Dominic has a goal again. This is Paris. He knows exactly what he's doing. And that's important."

Wolfgang Thiem believes the French Open will be an entirely different ball game given that it is played over five sets.

"Paris is different," Wolfgang said. "It's about winning three sets, that is one of Dominic's strengths. One of his strengths is that he does not enter into a 1- 2 set deficit, keeps the level high and pulls it off."

Wolfgang also said the COVID-19 pandemic was not to blame for his son's struggles after the US Open. According to Wolfgang, Dominic Thiem had invested a great deal of energy into winning his maiden Slam and that had taken its toll.

Dominic Thiem with the 2020 US Open title

"The Corona crisis was not decisive for the crack," he said. "It would have happened even without a pandemic. Dominic invested everything in his lifelong dream for eight years. After the season he shut down. It is normal to ask the question, 'What's next?' He doesn't just want to define himself through sport. You want a girlfriend, you are thinking of a family."

Dominic Thiem's father believes Rafael Nadal is the firm favorite in Paris, followed by Novak Djokovic

Wolfgang Thiem thinks that Rafael Nadal & Novak Djokovic are the two favorites at Roland Garros.

Wolfgang Thiem also assessed the chances of Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic at the upcoming French Open and said the Spaniard is the overwhelming favorite despite not being at his vintage best on clay.

"Although he (Rafael Nadal) didn't play as well as he did in the last few years when he actually smashed everyone at Roland Garros, (he still is the favorite to win the title)," Dominic Thiem's father remarked.

Wolfgang also reckons that Novak Djokovic has attained his peak form on the surface and will be hungry to add to his Grand Slam tally.

"He (Novak Djokovic) was extremely nervous and angry in Rome," the Austrian continued. "I have the feeling that he is back in his element. He wants to break Nadal and Federer's Grand Slam record."