Stuttgart 2022: Paula Badosa vs Elena Rybakina preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Porsche Tennis Grand Prix

Match details

Fixture: (2) Paula Badosa vs Elena Rybakina

Date: 21 April 2022

Tournament: Porsche Tennis Grand Prix 2022

Round: Second round (Round of 16)

Venue: Stuttgart, Germany

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Clay

Prize money: $757,900

Paula Badosa vs Elena Rybakina preview

Badosa at the 2022 Credit One Charleston Open

Second seed Paula Badosa will take on World No. 19 Elena Rybakina in the second round of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix on Thursday.

Badosa commenced her clay season at the Charleston Open in early April. After an opening-round bye, she defeated Anna Bondar in straight sets. The Spaniard was put to the test in the next round by Claire Liu but won in three sets.

Badosa won the first set in the quarterfinals, but went down to eventual winner Belinda Bencic. The Spaniard has already made a winning start in Stuttgart, teaming up with Aryna Sabalenka to defeat Ons Jabeur and Ellen Perez in their first-round doubles match.

Badosa had an excellent clay season last year, reaching the quarterfinals at Roland Garros, semifinals at the Madrid Open and winning her maiden career title at the Serbia Open. She'll be looking to replicate that success this year as well.

Elena Rybakina at the 2022 Indian Wells Open

Elena Rybakina also started her clay season at the Charleston Open, going down in three sets against Anhelina Kalinina in the second round. At the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix, the Kazakh was up against qualifier Nastasja Schunk in the first round.

Rybakina went down an early break in the opening set, but soon leveled the score. She held a couple of set points at 5-4, but eventually won it in the tie-break. She then went up an early break in the second set and was serving for the match at 5-4.

#porschetennis #PTGP22 Elena Rybakina moves on! The 22-year-old secures the win 7-6(3), 7-5 over Porsche Talent Team member Nastasja Schunk. Well done, Elena and congrats on a great fight, Nastasja! Elena Rybakina moves on! The 22-year-old secures the win 7-6(3), 7-5 over Porsche Talent Team member Nastasja Schunk. Well done, Elena and congrats on a great fight, Nastasja!#porschetennis #PTGP22 https://t.co/1h2HPEBUtC

However, Schunk broke back to level the score at 5-5. Rybakina didn't lose her composure despite the setback and won the next two games to win the match 7-6(3), 7-5.

Paula Badosa vs Elena Rybakina head-to-head

Badosa leads Rybakina 2-1 in the head-to-head. She won their most recent encounter in straight sets at the 2021 Cincinnati Open.

Paula Badosa vs Elena Rybakina odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Sets Paula Badosa -155 +1.5 (-375) 2 sets (-200) Elena Rybakina +120 -1.5 (+250) 3 sets (+140)

Badosa's better ranking and overall track record this year make her the favorite to win the match.

Paula Badosa vs Elena Rybakina prediction

Paula Badosa at the 2022 Miami Open

Badosa is the stronger claycourter amongst the two and will have an edge heading into the contest. Rybakina, however, defeated Serena Williams en route to the Roland Garros quarterfinals last year, so she's certainly no slouch on the surface.

Both players are strong on serve. Badosa and Rybakina are ranked second and third respectively with regards to the number of aces hit this year; Rybakina has hit 106 aces in 17 matches, while the Spaniard has hit 107 in 25.

An area where Badosa has the clear advantage is her court coverage on clay. Her movement on the surface is much better compared to Rybakina. If the World No. 3 can get her opponent moving from side to side and force her to hit while on the run, she could elicit some errors.

Both players like to be proactive with their powerful groundstrokes, though Badosa is adept at taking a defensive approach as well. Her well-rounded game should see her advance further into the competition.

Pick: Paula Badosa to win in straight sets.

