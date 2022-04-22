Stuttgart 2022: Paula Badosa vs Ons Jabeur preview, head-to-head & prediction | Porsche Tennis Grand Prix

Match details
Fixture: (2) Paula Badosa vs (7) Ons Jabeur
Date: 22 April 2022
Tournament: Porsche Tennis Grand Prix
Round: Quarterfinals
Venue: Stuttgart, Germany
Category: WTA 500
Surface: Outdoor clay
Match timing: 12:30 pm local time/ 10:30 am GMT/ 6:30 am ET/ 4 pm IST
Prize money: $757,900
Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video
Paula Badosa vs Ons Jabeur preview
Second seed Paula Badosa will lock horns with seventh seed Ons Jabeur in the quarterfinals of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart on Friday.
Badosa made a grand start to the season with the Sydney title. She backed it up with a run to the fourth round of the Australian Open.
But the Spaniard somehow lost her rhythm in the Middle Eastern swing, crashing out early in Dubai and Doha.
The World No. 3 regained her confidence once the tour shifted to North America. After a semi-final run at Indian Wells, Badosa made back-to-back quarterfinals in Miami and Charleston.
The 2021 Roland Garros quarterfinalist was then made to work hard by Elena Rybakina at Stuttgart on Thursday in what was her first match of the European clay season. But the Spaniard held her off 6-2, 4-6, 7-6(4).
World No. 10 Ons Jabeur, too, has made a brilliant start to the 2022 season. She reached the quarterfinals in her first three events of the year in Sydney, Dubai and Doha.
After a brief stutter at Indian Wells, she bounced back with a run to the pre-quarterfinals in Miami.
Jabeur then began her clay season in Charleston in stunning fashion. She won four matches in a row to reach the final, where Belinda Bencic edged her in three sets.
The Tunisian has managed to bring that momentum to Stuttgart. With wins over Marketa Vondrousova and Daria Kasatkina, she has now reached the quarterfinals or better for the fifth time this season.
Paula Badosa vs Ons Jabeur head-to-head
Badosa leads Jabeur 2-1 in the head-to-head. The two have split their last couple of meetings, both of which were in 2021. While Jabeur ground out a 7-6(6), 5-7, 7-5 win in Miami, Badosa exacted revenge with a straightforward 6-3, 6-3 win at Indian Wells.
Paula Badosa vs Ons Jabeur prediction
This will be a clash of contrasting styles. While Badosa relies on her attacking groundstrokes to get the better of her opponents, Jabeur likes to mix it up with slices and dropshots.
Badosa is the higher ranked player in this clash and also came through in their most recent face-off. However, the Spaniard struggled on serve against Rybakina in her first match in Stuttgart, coughing up eight double faults. That doesn't bode well against a tricky opponent like Jabeur, who knows how to defuse Badosa's power.
The Spaniard was also engaged in a marathon that lasted two hours and 30 minutes. Jabeur, on the other hand, breezed through her second-round match against Kasatkina in one hour and 24 minutes.
The Tunisian will come into this contest fresher than her opponent and should have the advantage if the match goes the distance. She has also made a better start to the clay season and is currently high on confidence. All these factors could make a difference and help to tilt the balance in favor of Jabeur.
Prediction: Ons Jabeur to win in three sets.