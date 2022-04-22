Stuttgart 2022: Paula Badosa vs Ons Jabeur preview, head-to-head & prediction | Porsche Tennis Grand Prix

Match details

Fixture: (2) Paula Badosa vs (7) Ons Jabeur

Date: 22 April 2022

Tournament: Porsche Tennis Grand Prix

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Stuttgart, Germany

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Outdoor clay

Match timing: 12:30 pm local time/ 10:30 am GMT/ 6:30 am ET/ 4 pm IST

Prize money: $757,900

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Paula Badosa vs Ons Jabeur preview

Second seed Paula Badosa will lock horns with seventh seed Ons Jabeur in the quarterfinals of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart on Friday.

Badosa made a grand start to the season with the Sydney title. She backed it up with a run to the fourth round of the Australian Open.

But the Spaniard somehow lost her rhythm in the Middle Eastern swing, crashing out early in Dubai and Doha.

The World No. 3 regained her confidence once the tour shifted to North America. After a semi-final run at Indian Wells, Badosa made back-to-back quarterfinals in Miami and Charleston.

The 2021 Roland Garros quarterfinalist was then made to work hard by Elena Rybakina at Stuttgart on Thursday in what was her first match of the European clay season. But the Spaniard held her off 6-2, 4-6, 7-6(4).

Ons Jabeur at the 2022 Credit One Charleston Open

World No. 10 Ons Jabeur, too, has made a brilliant start to the 2022 season. She reached the quarterfinals in her first three events of the year in Sydney, Dubai and Doha.

After a brief stutter at Indian Wells, she bounced back with a run to the pre-quarterfinals in Miami.

Jabeur then began her clay season in Charleston in stunning fashion. She won four matches in a row to reach the final, where Belinda Bencic edged her in three sets.

The Tunisian has managed to bring that momentum to Stuttgart. With wins over Marketa Vondrousova and Daria Kasatkina, she has now reached the quarterfinals or better for the fifth time this season.

Paula Badosa vs Ons Jabeur head-to-head

Badosa leads Jabeur 2-1 in the head-to-head. The two have split their last couple of meetings, both of which were in 2021. While Jabeur ground out a 7-6(6), 5-7, 7-5 win in Miami, Badosa exacted revenge with a straightforward 6-3, 6-3 win at Indian Wells.

Paula Badosa vs Ons Jabeur prediction

Ons Jabeur strikes the ball at the 2022 Miami Open

This will be a clash of contrasting styles. While Badosa relies on her attacking groundstrokes to get the better of her opponents, Jabeur likes to mix it up with slices and dropshots.

Badosa is the higher ranked player in this clash and also came through in their most recent face-off. However, the Spaniard struggled on serve against Rybakina in her first match in Stuttgart, coughing up eight double faults. That doesn't bode well against a tricky opponent like Jabeur, who knows how to defuse Badosa's power.

The Spaniard was also engaged in a marathon that lasted two hours and 30 minutes. Jabeur, on the other hand, breezed through her second-round match against Kasatkina in one hour and 24 minutes.

The Tunisian will come into this contest fresher than her opponent and should have the advantage if the match goes the distance. She has also made a better start to the clay season and is currently high on confidence. All these factors could make a difference and help to tilt the balance in favor of Jabeur.

Prediction: Ons Jabeur to win in three sets.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala