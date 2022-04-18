Stuttgart 2022: Petra Kvitova vs Karolina Pliskova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds & pick | Porsche Tennis Grand Prix

Match Details

Fixture: Petra Kvitova vs (6) Karolina Pliskova

Date: 19 April 2022

Tournament: Stuttgart Open 2022

Round: First Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Porsche Arena, Stuttgart

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Indoor clay

Prize money: $703,580

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Discovery

Petra Kvitova vs Karolina Pliskova preview

Two former Stuttgart Open champions -- Petra Kvitova and Karolina Pliskova -- will square off in a marquee first-round encounter at the 2022 edition of the tournament on Tuesday.

Kvitova, the 2019 champion, comes into the tournament off the back of a shaky start to the clay season; she was forced to retire from her opening match in Charleston due to a minor thigh injury. The southpaw does, however, enjoy playing in the indoor conditions at the Porsche Tennis Center and will be hopeful of turning her year around.

Pliskova won the 2018 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix title

Pliskova, meanwhile, enters the Stuttgart Open with very little match practice herself. The 2018 winner made a delayed start to her season at Indian Wells and has a 1-3 win-loss record this year. Her only win came against Katarina Zavatska at the Charleston Open.

Pliskova will be looking to find her footing this week, but faces a tough test right off the bat in the form of Kvitova.

Petra Kvitova vs Karolina Pliskova head-to-head

Kvitova leads Pliskova by a 3-1 margin in their current head-to-head, but the two have not met in nearly four years.

Petra Kvitova vs Karolina Pliskova odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Petra Kvitova -160 -2.5 (-115) Over 21.5 (-115) Karolina Pliskova +120 +2.5 (-115) Under 21.5 (-120)

All odds are sourced from BetMGM.

Petra Kvitova vs Karolina Pliskova prediction

Kvitova has a solid past record in Stuttgart

The first-round encounter between Kvitova and Pliskova is set to be evenly matched as both players possess similarly power-packed games. We are unlikely to see a lot of long rallies as neither player enjoys slugging it out from the baseline, but will instead look to hit a winner with every opportunity they get.

First serve numbers will be key for both as they rely on big first serves to win quick points. Kvitova, for one, has posted solid numbers behind her return in recent matches and will look to go after Pliskova's second serve.

Pliskova is yet to rediscover the sort of form that saw her reach the final of Wimbledon last year. Against an aggressive opponent like Kvitova, she will have very little time to find her groove.

Kvitova will need to stay aggressive and not allow her opponent to settle into a rhythm. If she can do that and keep tabs on her unforced errors, she should be able to walk away with the win.

Pick: Kvitova to win in two tight sets

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala