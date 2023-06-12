Stuttgart 2023: Frances Tiafoe vs Jiri Lehecka preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | BOSS Open

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Frances Tiafoe vs Jiri Lehecka

Tournament: Boss Open 2023

Round: Second Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Stuttgart, Germany

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Outdoor grass

Prize money: €718,410

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime

Frances Tiafoe vs Jiri Lehecka preview

Frances Tiafoe at French Open 2023

Third seed Frances Tiafoe will take on Jiri Lehecka in the Stuttgart Open Round of 16 on Wednesday.

Tiafoe, part of Team US, which won the 2023 United Cup, had a flawless run in the tournament, triumphing in all five of his singles matches. His string of victories was snapped in the third round of the Australian Open.

Subsequently, the American made it to the quarterfinals in Dallas and Acapulco before reaching the Indian Wells Masters' semis.

In the recently concluded French Open, Tiafoe succumbed to 22nd seed Alexander Zverev in the round of 32 in a tightly contested match with a scoreline of 6-3, 6-7(3), 1-6, 6-7(5).

On the other hand, Lehecka reached his first Grand Slam quarterfinals at the Australian Open, where he fell in straight sets to Stefanos Tsitsipas.

The Czech talent won both his Davis Cup matches against Portugal, followed by a semifinal run in Qatar. Despite holding five match points against Andy Murray, he couldn't close out the match.

Lehecka's French Open run was halted by Marcos Giron in the second round with a scoreline of 6-2, 6-3, 6-2. However, they met again in the first round of the Stuttgart Open, where Lehecka got his revenge, winning 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Tiafoe has won 23 of his 32 matches this year, including a title run in Houston. Lehecka, on the other hand, is 20-12 in the 2023 season.

Frances Tiafoe vs Jiri Lehecka head-to-head

Frances Tiafoe and Jiri Lehecka will cross paths for the first time in their professional careers in the second round of the Stuttgart Open. Thus, their current head-to-head record stands at 0-0.

Frances Tiafoe vs Jiri Lehecka odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and under) Frances Tiafoe -350 -1.5 (-115) Over 22.5 (-135) Jiri Lehecka +240 +1.5 (-120) Under 22.5 (-105)

(Odds sourced from BetMGM)

Frances Tiafoe vs Jiri Lehecka prediction

Jiri Lehecka will face Tiafoe in the second round at Stuttgart Open

Frances Tiafoe and Jiri Lehecka are set to go head-to-head in the second round of the 2023 Stuttgart Open, in what promises to be an intriguing encounter.

While Jiri Lehecka has shown significant growth in his game this year, his performances have been somewhat inconsistent since his impressive Australian Open journey. His clean ball-striking could be challenged by the topspin-heavy forehand of Frances Tiafoe.

The American brings to the table a slightly superior service game, which might prove to be a crucial factor in this match. Moreover, Tiafoe's experience on the ATP tour surpasses that of Lehecka, which might tilt the scales in his favor during their Stuttgart encounter.

Lehecka has made great strides this year but could find himself on the defensive against Tiafoe. Experience often plays a key role in such tight encounters, and Tiafoe's experience may provide him with the necessary edge.

Pick: Frances Tiafoe to win in three sets.

