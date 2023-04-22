Stuttgart 2023: Iga Swiatek vs Ons Jabeur preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Porsche Tennis Grand Prix

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Iga Swiatek vs Ons Jabeur

Date: April 22, 2023

Tournament: Porsche Tennis Grand Prix 2023

Round: Semifinals

Venue: Stuttgart, Germany

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Clay

Prize money: $780,637

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Iga Swiatek vs Ons Jabeur preview

Swiatek at the 2023 BNP Paribas Open

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek will face Ons Jabeur in the semifinals of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix.

Following a fourth-round exit at the 2023 Australian Open, Swiatek claimed her only title this season at the Qatar Open. The Pole made deep runs at the Dubai Tennis Championships and Indian Wells. She was forced to withdraw from the Miami Open, citing a rib injury.

Swiatek commenced her clay swing at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix, where she is the defending champion. Following a first-round bye, top seed Swiatek came out on top against Qinwen Zheng, 6-1, 6-4, in the Round of 16. She then registered a comeback win over Karolina Pliskova (4-6, 6-1, 6-2) to claim a spot in the last four.

Meanwhile, Jabeur has not played many competitive matches this season since the Australian Open as she underwent surgery. However, the Tunisian has already won a title on clay. She won the Charleston Open, defeating Belinda Bencic in the summit clash.

Jabeur has been promising in Stuttgart so far. She beat Jelena Ostapenko 1-6, 7-5, 6-3 and Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-3, 6-0 in the opening rounds as she eased into the semifinals.

Iga Swiatek vs Ons Jabuer head-to-head

Swiatek and Jabeur have squared off on five occasions, with the Pole holding a slim 3-2 advantage. Their most recent meeting in the 2022 US Open final saw Swiatek prevail over the Tunisian (6-2, 7-6(5)) to bag the title.

Iga Swiatek vs Ons Jabeur odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Iga Swiatek -450 -1.5 (-160) Over 20.5 (+100) Ons Jabeur +320 +1.5 (+115) Under 20.5 (-140)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Iga Swiatek vs Ons Jabeur prediction

Jabeur at the 2023 Charleston Open

Swiatek has repeatedly proven her dominance on clay. The two-time French Open champion can overburden opponents with her well crafted groundstrokes and off-the-ball movements on the surface.

Jabeur, however, is by no means an opponent to be written off. She has claimed the only title on clay so far this season. The Tunisian has been brilliant with her serve in Stuttgart. She has a combined 13 aces from the opening two matches.

Swiatek is still recuperating from her rib injury and has not been feeling her best since her return. She will provide a stern test for Jabeur. However, under current circumstances, the Tunisian is expected to prevail in the encounter on Saturday.

Pick: Ons Jabeur to win in three sets.

Poll : 0 votes