Stuttgart 2023 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live streaming details & more - Day 4 | Porsche Tennis Grand Prix

The fourth day of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix will take place on Thursday, April 20, with the remainder of the second-round women's singles matches being played.

Defending champion Iga Swiatek will look to seal her place in the quarter-finals of the WTA 500 event as she starts her title defense against Zheng Qinwen, who gave her a tough fight in both of their previous meetings.

Fifth seed Coco Gauff overcame Veronika Kudermetova 6-2, 4-6, 7-6(3) in her opening-round match. She will next take on the in-form Anastasia Potapova for a place in the last eight.

Fourth seed Caroline Garcia will play her first match of the tournament against Tatjana Maria, while Karolina Pliskova will take on Donna Vekic in what promises to be an interesting fixture.

Paula Badosa produced a dominant performance to beat seventh seed Daria Kasatkina in the first round. She will look to book her place in the quarter-finals when she takes on compatriot Cristina Bucsa.

So, without further ado, let's take a look at the schedule for Day 4 of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix.

Schedule for Day 4 at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix

Center Court

Starts at 12 pm local time: Karolina Pliskova vs Donna Vekic

Followed by: (5) Coco Gauff vs Anastasia Potapova

Followed by: (1) Iga Swiatek vs Zheng Qinwen

Followed by: (4) Caroline Garcia vs Tatjana Maria

Followed by: (6) Elena Rybakina / (WC) Jule Niemeier vs Beatriz Haddad Maia

Court 1

Starting at 12 pm local time: (3) Giuliana Olmos / Nicole Melichar Martinez vs Miriam Kolodziejova / Alicja Rosolska

Followed by: Paula Badosa vs Cristina Bucsa

Followed by: Alexa Guarachi / Erin Routcliffe vs (4) Gabriela Dabrowski vs Louisa Stefani

Where to watch the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix 2023

Viewers in the US, UK, Canada, and Australia can watch the proceedings live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel.

UK: All matches will be shown on Amazon Prime.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TVA.

Australia: Fans can watch all the matches on beIN Sports.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Porsche Tennis Grand Prix 2023 - Match timings

The first match on both courts will commence at 12 noon local time. The match timings for fans in the US, UK, Canada, and India for Day 4 of the tournament are as follows:

Country Date Start time USA April 20, 2023 6:00 am ET Canada April 20, 2023 6:00 am ET UK April 20, 2023 11:00 am BST India April 20, 2023 3:30 pm IST

